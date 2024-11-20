Conservative candidate Marina Sapozhnikov was trailing NDP candidate Dana Lajeunesse by just 20 votes in Vancouver Island’s Juan de Fuca-Malahat riding when Sapozhnikov described Indigenous people as “savages” during our October 19 interview.

The Juan de Fuca-Malahat candidate made the divisive remarks at an election night gathering of campaign volunteers, workers and supporters.

In Russia, independent media are not allowed to report and practice free speech. Everything is strictly controlled by the state. In Ukraine, many journalists are paying the highest price imaginable—their lives—for their ability to report and share the truth about the war. As a Russian-Ukrainian, the opportunity to discuss these topics publicly is crucial to the integrity of journalism in Canada.

What is happening in Ukraine is a colonial legacy of the Russian Empire. What is happening in Canada is the colonial legacy of the British Empire.

The conversation began when Sapozhnikov asked me what I was studying, and as a second-year student taking Indigenous Studies at VIU, I was shocked by her stance.

“It’s all a lie,” Sapozhnikov said about Indigenous teachings in universities.

“They rewrite Indigenous history. [Indigenous people] were hunters and gatherers. [People] make them some enlightened people,” Sapozhnikov said. “They didn’t have writing. They didn’t have an alphabet.”

I was shocked by her stance. The experience resurfaced some important truths for me.

“But that’s a very Western-centric point of view,” I said. “They had sophisticated laws and they had verbal—”

“They were very simple people,” she said. “They fought each other. They, they teach you this stuff? It’s not true.”

“They [Indigenous Canadians] didn’t have any sophisticated laws. They were savages.… Not one hundred percent savages, maybe ninety percent savages,” Sapozhnikov continued. “Indigenous People were very simple, very simple… [They] didn’t—don’t have—any special Indigenous Knowledge. No, they don’t. There’s only one type of knowledge, and it’s called scientific method.”

The comments were entirely unexpected. I tried to explain that Traditional Knowledge, rooted in nature, was valuable to our understanding of the world, and we were ruining it.

“We didn’t ruin anything. That’s exactly what is happening. They’re brainwashing you,” Sapozhnikov said. “They’re doing a very good job.”

For years, numerous universities and governmental agencies have incorporated traditional knowledge into their practice, while Indigenous people have also held office at multiple levels of Canadian government.

Canada’s highest political office, Governor General, is currently occupied by an Inuk leader Mary Simon. Steven Point served as British Columbia’s first Indigenous Lieutenant-Governor in 2007, and Indigenous politicians like Nisga’a Chief Frank Calder have served as cabinet ministers and members of legislature.

Parks Canada also works closely with Inuit, First Nations, and Metis elders across Canada and BC. Recently, Parks Canada scientists have introduced traditional methods of prescribed burns to reduce wildfire threats and control invasive species in the Gulf Islands national park.

“Together we braid Indigenous Knowledge with western science. This way, we gain a more complete picture of conservation issues and solutions,” Parks Canada says on their website.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada also acknowledges on its own website, “the important role that Indigenous peoples play in wildlife conservation and the need to consider Aboriginal Traditional Knowledge in the assessment of which species may be at risk.”

Annually, Parks Canada allocates approximately $4.5 million to Indigenous-led conservation projects.

Despite this, racism is alive and thriving in our society, both in our institutions and especially in our government.