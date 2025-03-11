Sound Heritage
03.12.25| News | Vol. 56, No. 6 | Article
When Nathan Randall moved to Nanaimo in 2020, he never expected to become the owner of a record store. But that’s exactly what happened and now, Sound Heritage is thriving as a cultural hub for music lovers in the heart of the city.
Randall started working just one day a week at the store, which was already a local favourite. However, as the store’s previous owner, John Lemieux, began considering retirement, Randall eventually decided to purchase the business and take over the store.
“I saw an opportunity to have a musical career and I saw the community connection here,” Randall says. After taking an entrepreneurship course, Randall realized he could be more successful through a place like Sound Heritage than he could be independently.
One of Randall’s recent achievements is winning a BC Creative Grant, which he plans to use to upgrade the venue behind the store. This venue will continue to host the popular Nanaimo Backyard Fest, a festival that celebrates local music and artists. The grant will help ensure the event is up to city standards as well as create other events and opportunities for local talent to showcase their work.
Randall recognizes that Nanaimo is going through what he calls “growing pains” and has a positive outlook on where the city is heading. He counts on the city’s partnership and is excited about more life coming to the area through Commercial Street upgrades, bus exchanges, and apartments.
You gotta come downtown and occupy the space that you want to make better.
—Nathan Randall, Store Owner | Sound Heritage
“Bring your energy and your family. You don’t even need to spend money, but just being around makes it safer,” Randall says. He’s quick to note how proud he is of his neighbours and local businesses that have been crucial in realizing this vision. The community has rallied around him, and it’s evident that Randall is just as committed to building connections as he is to building his store.
It’s clear that the store isn’t just selling music—it’s fostering relationships. Randall showcases photos of his most loyal customers on the walls of Sound Heritage. The people who walk through the door come from all walks of life—different demographics, backgrounds, musical tastes—and Randall greets many of them by name. Some are looking for a specific album while others are just browsing. But one thing unites them: their love of music.
Randall’s taste in music runs the gamut from classic rock to alternative and hip-hop. When asked to share his top five favourite albums, he took little time to think: The Moody Blues’ In Search of the Lost Chord, Ten Years After’s A Space in Time, All Time Low’s So Wrong, It’s Right, Oasis’ (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, and The Beatles’ Help!
Randall’s advice to newcomers? “Just start!” He recommends choosing a source—whether that be a Walkman, record player, or cassette player—and just starting by buying what you love.
“Well,” he says, laughing, “first raid the grandparent’s house, and then come here.”
If you need recommendations, he suggests looking at the bands you love and what music influenced their work. In his way, that is exactly what Randall has done with Sound Heritage. He’s taken inspiration from not only what the business was but also the city, keeping the sounds of the past alive while shaping the music of tomorrow.
In a city that’s constantly evolving, Sound Heritage is quickly becoming an integral part of Nanaimo’s cultural fabric. Randall and those working at the store are transforming it into a thriving community space where music isn’t just sold—it’s celebrated. Through these efforts, Sound Heritage is helping bring the heart and soul of Nanaimo’s music scene to life, one customer at a time.
Sound Heritage is proud to be one of the island’s only sources for stereo and equipment repairs. They proudly buy, sell, and trade everything from vinyl, CD, cassette equipment, and more. Look for Sound Heritage’s upcoming events by following @soundheritage on Instagram and Facebook.
Sound Heritage can be found at 33 Victoria Crescent in Nanaimo, BC, open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 5 pm.
about the author
Leigh Tipper
Leigh Tipper is in her fourth year as a Creative Writing student. She is also in the process of obtaining her Honours Degree in History at VIU. Leigh is a single mother of two who went back to school to inspire her kids and show herself that it’s never too late to discover what you love. She is currently in the process of writing a nonfiction novel and has dreams to publish and travel with her family. When she is not deep into her studies, Leigh can be found creating art, record store hunting, playing basketball, and swimming in our beautiful ocean and rivers. Peace, love, and coffee.