When Nathan Randall moved to Nanaimo in 2020, he never expected to become the owner of a record store. But that’s exactly what happened and now, Sound Heritage is thriving as a cultural hub for music lovers in the heart of the city.

Randall started working just one day a week at the store, which was already a local favourite. However, as the store’s previous owner, John Lemieux, began considering retirement, Randall eventually decided to purchase the business and take over the store.

“I saw an opportunity to have a musical career and I saw the community connection here,” Randall says. After taking an entrepreneurship course, Randall realized he could be more successful through a place like Sound Heritage than he could be independently.

One of Randall’s recent achievements is winning a BC Creative Grant, which he plans to use to upgrade the venue behind the store. This venue will continue to host the popular Nanaimo Backyard Fest, a festival that celebrates local music and artists. The grant will help ensure the event is up to city standards as well as create other events and opportunities for local talent to showcase their work.

Randall recognizes that Nanaimo is going through what he calls “growing pains” and has a positive outlook on where the city is heading. He counts on the city’s partnership and is excited about more life coming to the area through Commercial Street upgrades, bus exchanges, and apartments.