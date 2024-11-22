VIU Students Vote Yes for CHLY

He had help from students like Auvie Meyer, who worked as the summer 2024 Graphic Design Intern, and CHLY volunteers Frankie Spear-Beauchamp and Laura Schramm who worked in student outreach during the voting period. Daniela Guevara and Jay McDonnell were also key in spreading the word.

Woodward spent the voting period on campus tabling in front of the cafeteria with campaign material and a friendly assertiveness that was crucial for getting voters’ attention.

“There was a lot of pointing at students and asking them if they voted,” Woodward said and laughed. “And it worked!”

There is no better feeling than advocating for an establishment that changed my life. I stood at the table and encouraged students to vote yes because of how grateful I am to CHLY and the experiences they provide me.

As a teenager, I was complimented often on my speaking voice. People would say I sounded smooth and sultry, but I never thought much of it.

After enrolling in university, I discovered that I could use my voice in ways I hadn’t considered before, like for radio broadcast. I found CHLY to be the perfect place to showcase my speaking voice, but more importantly my love of journalism, music, art, and entertainment.

That’s why I’m thrilled CHLY will be able to continue to provide opportunities for students like me for many years to come.

I asked Woodward where he was when he heard the news that the referendum had passed.

“I was riding my bike down the hill,” he said. “I got a text from James Bowen, the executive director of the Student Union. It felt good.”

“You stopped your bike to read it, right?” I asked and imagined Woodward pulling out his phone while whipping down Nanaimo’s notorious hills.

“I definitely stopped my bike,” he said. “I pulled to the side of the road and read my cell phone appropriately while not moving my bicycle.”

Having been involved with CHLY since 2013, Woodward was relieved to hear the positive results of the fee referendum. “All that work was for something,” he said.