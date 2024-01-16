(I Believe I Can Fly…)

White butterflies dance in the innocent spring air, kissing the tops of flowering corn stalks in my backyard. The dirt is cool on my hands as I tend to the carrots in the wooden planter just outside the shed.

Momentarily alone under the shade of the quince tree, I continue loosening the soil as my mother showed me. I pull one up—my, have they grown! My mom will be so proud. As any responsible garden helper would, I wait patiently for her return, spinning the carrot by its greens. She will be right back. I am safe, surrounded by all my little bug friends and chicken wire fencing. I turn toward the sunlight and hold the carrot up to get a better look. I am admiring my carrot when suddenly, it seems that someone has turned off the light in the sky.

In the distance, about three blocks away, a pair of giant legs blocks the sun. A second later, a giant yellow shoe rises up, up, up, and I follow it until I have to look higher than the apartment building across the street. With all my four years of wisdom, I recognize his puffy red shorts as a flying red flag.

It’s Mickey Mouse.

…And he’s huge!

I call for my mom as the earth trembles. Mickey’s foot comes crashing down on one building, then another. No one can hear me. Glass windows shatter in silence for now, but he is almost here. Where is my mom? Mickey’s foot hovers above my aunt and uncle’s building. Is that where she went? Someone stop him! I place my carrot in the basket beside me and hide behind the quince tree, holding onto its trunk for stability as I try to remember where my mom and dad are.

Unable to warn my family, I watch the supersized Walt Disney character almost surely destroy everything I know and love as he plants his foot in my garden, and then he is gone.

And then I wake up, and my mom has to explain to me what a nightmare is.

My next four years were full of them.