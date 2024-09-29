Saplings of Hope

A few years before my time, saplings were planted outside Burns Lake—aptly named—at a cut block hours down a logging road. They had some time to grow; shrubs and small deciduous trees filled the gaps of the diverse forest it once was.

Then, in 2020, a fire wiped out all of the regrowth.

~

A year after that fire, I entered the graveyard.

It was my second year planting. My fellow tree planters and I spread out over the woodland cemetery. The blackened deciduous trees loomed over me like charred headstones. There was no life left.

Bags filled with saplings gaped open on my hips. They were heavy, but the silence in the air was heavier. I squeezed between tree trunks, cracking branches as I pushed through the dead giants. Their cries echoed with each wooden creak.

I felt like I was trespassing. Humans were never supposed to be here, and now there’s nothing left.

Miniature Christmas trees decked in orange needles displayed the failed human effort to bring life back to the valley. Some stood at just three feet. Many had been reduced to twigs.

I was tasked with replanting spruce and pine among the black crust. Dust flew up, disturbed with each strike of my shovel. I was usually soiled with dirt, but here my gloves were covered in smut.