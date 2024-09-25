Meeting Jesse Roper

Obsessing over the main drive in your life can often hinder your efforts to continue it. I feel the same way with writing. Sometimes I just need a break to stop and smell the rhodos.

I’ve always wondered how musicians maintain personal connections while touring.

“I’m sort of bouncing in and out and I miss all the occasions,” he admits. “So I try to phone more people these days, like, Hey ol’ chum! How ya doin? It’ll change your day sometimes.”

Jesse also spends more time with his parents. “Covid was good for that,” he says, which in the moment surprises me. “Covid slowed it all down and I started to make more phone calls.”

When touring wasn’t an option, frequent calls to his parents in particular became frequent in-person visits, especially during the pandemic. “But they’re awesome,” he says. “I never really took the time to understand that before.”

We tend to see our parents as parents, but that’s not all they are. They’re people with their own personalities, interests, and friends, and we should take the time to be friends with them too.

We begin to talk more about inspiration. Less about what we’re inspired by as writers, and more about where general inspiration and creativity comes from.

“I’m good at writing lyrics when they just pop into my head, and there—off I go,” he says.

Jesse goes for walks to find his creativity, which runs parallel with the gardening niche. Many people find pounding the dirt to not only be a stress reliever but a way to reset themselves.

“[Sometimes] I’m jammin’ with somebody and then it’s like boom—I’ve got the lyric and I want to follow it,” Jesse says. He improvs it.

He describes the process of writing “Cool Whip,” one of his most popular songs from his 2022 album Horizons.

“I just decided to do a writing exercise: the first riff that came to my mind, I would record it and build a song around it. I never do that…” he explains. I can see the excitement in his body language. “I came up with the boo-doo-doo-doo and I was in a goofy mood and I was like, That’s kinda dope… so I did a little rhythm around it and I was groovin’!”

With rhythm in place, all he needed were lyrics. Jesse stared up into the sky when all of the sudden, it hit him like a bolt of lightning.

“Snoopy roll hard—he’s got low car kicking on ground effects and zenith…” he sang, then and there. “I improvised every line of the song. There’s more—there’s so much more.”

I suggested he do a part two.

“If it’s not my fave, it’s up there,” he says. It’s definitely one of mine.

While working on his new music, Jesse says he’s trying to be more thorough, making sure he loves each tune and makes it the best he can.

While ‘vague ideas’ worked well for previous albums like Horizons, Jesse wanted to be more prepared and intentional. The payoff has been huge.

“Everything I have now is way more solid,” he says. “Because of that, the energy came through.”