Saying “Goodbye”
Yellowknife Airport Tarmac
I went unnamed for three weeks after birth before my mother settled upon the name Elke.
There were a few other options, but my favourite is Liesl. If you’re familiar with The Sound of Music (1965), you’ll know Leisl as the eldest daughter of the von Trapp family.
The musical scored my childhood. I knew almost every song—I recited “Do-Re-Mi” in music class and sang “My Favourite Things” in choir. I listened to my mother croon “Maria” when I’d do something mischievous. In teenagehood, I couldn’t wait until I could sing “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and mean it.
I felt these songs were written just for me. But there’s a song that I hadn’t related to until as of late, and it has something to do with leaving my hometown to attend university.
In the film, the von Trapps host an extravagant house party. Their marvellous cream-coloured estate bustles with men in suits and ladies in dresses. Guests sip on champagne late into the evening.
But alas, it’s time for the von Trapp children to go to bed. Before they rest their pretty little heads, they sign off with the musical number “So Long, Farewell”.
“Auf Wiederseh’n, goodnight,” they all sing.
“I hate to go and leave this pretty sight,” Marta carols.
“Adieu, adieu, to you and you and you,” Freidrich adds.
The children sing until they’ve all disappeared up the grand staircase, leaving behind echoes of the word goodbye, sounding the most beautiful it probably ever will.
~
In the past two years, I’ve lived between three cities. Three cities means three groups of loved ones.
Some people are well-acquainted with a nomadic lifestyle, but others’ first move from home is away to university. I’m the latter. For me, three groups of loved ones means three rounds of goodbyes, and they only seem to get harder as my relationships develop.
The days leading up to goodbyes can be difficult. I’ve always felt distant during these days, and ashamed because of it.
One of my highschool teachers told my graduating class that there are two types of grad students: those who stick together and spend lots of time with each other before June rolls around, and those who need alone time before the final goodbye.
Goodbyes involving those on different ends of the spectrum can get confusing. While one person might want to throw a goodbye party, the other might want to continue as normal and do regular weekend activities—even if that means doing them alone. Neither of these preferences are wrong. But identifying your tendencies in these situations can save yourself and others from any hurt feelings.
Rachel Dumonceaux is a university student doing a double degree in Graphic Design and Bilingual Education in Strasbourg, France. She’s lived there for four years and spends her time between France and Canada. Rachel has loved ones in Strasbourg and in her hometown of Maple Ridge, where I first met her.
A trick that Rachel uses is saying goodbye without actually saying ‘goodbye’ at all.
“I’ll see you soon,” she’ll say.
Having a future plan to hang out can make a goodbye feel a little less hopeless, Rachel shares.
The hardest goodbye I’ve had to say thus far is to my dear cousin Aven. We grew up in different parts of Canada, but reunited for our first two years of university at VIU. She’s finished while I have two years to go. I stayed with her this summer in her hometown of Yellowknife, but left her to return to Nanaimo.
At the end of August, we held each other in front of security at the airport. “I can’t talk, I’m sorry,” I said into her shoulder. I knew that if I tried to say more, my tears would only drown out the words.
“It’s okay,” she said, and hugged me tighter.
She understood how I felt. The people who love you most will know your heart.
Aven and I on the ferry during our first semester at VIU together.
Aven and I on the ferry during our first semester at VIU together.
Whenever I move cities, I try my best to take my time settling in. Part of this is discussing communication expectations with loved ones and updating them as needed.
For example, if I’ve agreed on a weekly FaceTime with my best friend but find I don’t have the time or energy, I’ll shoot them a message to keep them in the loop and make sure they feel acknowledged.
Romantic long-distance relationships can cause heartbreak for many students. But Rachel explains how she maintains a relationship with her long-distance partner, Ben.
Rachel met Ben one year ago while she visited Maple Ridge for summer. But of course, she was due to return to France come fall.
“I feel like our love grows stronger during the periods of absence and the goodbyes are really worth his presence in my life,” Rachel says.
Varying time zones can make it difficult for loved ones to stay in touch, but Rachel uses a nine-hour time difference to her advantage.
“I normally see my friends in Strasbourg on weeknights, so that on the weekends Ben and I video call and play Minecraft,” she says. On weeknights, Rachel can call her mother, who it’s morning for. “It’s really about communication and scheduling things.”
Laurent Lemay is a fourth-year Creative Writing Student at VIU. He’s lived between multiple cities in Québec and British Columbia and has family and friends in both.
Laurent says that considering communication preferences are important in maintaining relationships.
“I’m a phone caller,” he says. “I would rather call someone for a question instead of sending a text. But I know that’s not everyone’s cup of tea.”
When Laurent moved back to BC from Montréal in 2020, he deleted Snapchat. But he lost touch with some Montréal friends partly because Snapchat was their primary form of communication. Before moving back to Montréal this summer, Laurent re-downloaded Snapchat and reconnected easily with his friends.
“Take in mind the way other people communicate, too,” he advises.
My personal favourite way to stay in touch with loved ones is through handwritten letters.
“
The internet has done wonders for long-distance communication, but as a university student who spends most of the day on a computer screen, sometimes the last thing I want to do is stare at my phone on FaceTime.
”
Other times a phone call feels like too much when I’m socially drained from in-person interactions.
I feel most connected to friends and family while writing and receiving letters. A letter lets you hold love in your hands. A letter immortalises feelings in a way a text or phone call can’t. You can even spray perfume or cologne on a letter, but we can’t send smells over text—just yet.
I keep a shoebox in my closet. In it is every letter I’ve ever received. When I’m missing someone in particular, I fish out a letter from them and reread it until the feeling subsides. While writing a letter, I imagine I’m speaking to the person it’s headed to. Letter-writing is certainly not the ‘norm’. But to me, it’s exponentially lovelier to read something written on paper than it is a few pixels on a screen.
My first romantic relationship ended during my first year at university. I loved my life in Nanaimo more than I loved the far-away person I was dating. The decision to break up made me feel terribly guilty, but my mother said something to me that I remember in these moments of guilt:
“
There is nothing wrong with living the life in front of you.
”
Even with these words of wisdom, I wondered how I should maintain relationships with the people I loved while staying present in other areas of my life.
How do I live the life in front of me while making sure I have people to return to?
I learned to consider if I actually valued a friendship enough to maintain it. I now ask myself, ‘Am I stressing about keeping the relationship more than I am enjoying it?’ When the answer is ‘yes’, I take a step back.
Laurent finds moving cities to be a great truth-teller. “So many relationships that we have are situational,” he says. “Moving will quickly show you how much people make time for you. It also shows you how much time you want to invest in them.”
Rachel and her long-distance friends are on the same page in terms of communication speed. “We all are mutually OK with not getting a response right away because we know that we have things to do.”
~
The world is my oyster and I don’t see myself settling down in a single city anytime soon. I will love people and I will love places and then I will leave them behind. But I will return. Or maybe I won’t.
All I can do is take the time to keep in touch in meaningful ways. The people who love me will, too.
“True relationships will last the distance,” Laurent assures.
Saying so-long is hard. But Kurt von Trapp said it best: “I leave and heave a sigh, and say goodbye.” Sometimes that’s all you can do.
~
Listen to “Hello It’s Me” by Todd Rundgren if you and your lover decided long-distance dating might not work out. Watch Ladybird (2017) if you’re starting university fresh out of highschool.
Elke Sorensen is a third-year Creative Writing and Digital Media Studies student. She hosts at CHLY and has multiple non-fiction publications in Cabin Radio, The Vintage Seeker, and Healthy Debate, plus a poetry publication in Portal. Elke is also a musician—she's played at The Vault in Nanaimo and her music is available to stream on all platforms (*wink wink*). Elke hopes to continue her work in broadcast and is currently working on a weird horror short story collection about canines.