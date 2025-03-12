Dancers, Dreaming, and Original Joe’s

You’re having the most awkward dinner of your life.

It’s your first year on the VIU Dance Team, but it’s not called that yet. The team is still referred to as VIU Mariners Spirit.

You’re sitting in Original Joe’s across from your three coaches. You’re seated next to another team member who, like you, has been invited to ‘chat’. The air is permeated with a ‘will-they-won’t-they’ sense of mystery.

You’re anticipating something big, but you don’t know when and you don’t know what. They keep asking about how everybody’s day is going. Small talk. All five of you know that this isn’t a random dinner, though. Just get to the point, you think.

~

Maddie Joseph has been dancing since she was two years old. At 15, she received The North Island Festival of Performing Arts’ Helix Dance Award, a scholarship to the Triple Heat Summer Dance Intensive, and her first Diamond placement for a solo, plus she was chosen as an alternate for Provincials. In her senior year of high school, she received several scholarships from competitions. Even the dance world was encouraging her to attend university.

Every dancer knows that their career will be short-lived—if they end up having a dance career in the first place.

With a birthday in December, Maddie entered grade 12 at 16. She, along with the rest of her class, was encouraged to find direction. What do you want to do with your life? It’s not-so-subtly communicated that by the time you reach high school graduation, you should know which path you’re taking.

Many dancers retire their bodysuits and tights the same day they don their cap and gown. It’s an expensive hobby to maintain. Frivolous, even. Without the support of studios or the financial funding of their parents, dancers begin other pursuits.

No sensible high school guidance counselor would advise their students to run head-first into a profession known for its instability. Not unless the student had the ambition driven dreams you see in movies, the unchanging and persistent kind that goes unchallenged.

But when you’re pursuing something like dance, you’re told by everyone around you that it’s temporary. It won’t last. It probably won’t even happen in “the real world”.

Seeing no realistic options to continue doing what she loved, Maddie moved on.

Over the summer after graduation, a shadow had been cast over her childhood. Grief for what had been and wouldn’t be again. Upon her arrival at Vancouver Island University, Maddie found something that wasn’t advertised on the website: a dance team.

Ten years ago, when she was 10 years old, Maddie performed the Nutcracker for the first time. She would go on to play ten of the named roles, including Harlequin, Russian, and Marzipan. That first year, she started as a party guest, switching between Snowflake and Flower. It was a joint production between two different studios, and she was new to both of them. It was an exciting time of new beginnings despite the frightful auditorium filled with strangers.

Auditions for the VIU Dance Team held the same nervous feeling. They took place in the gymnasium with team executives placed around the room, ready to help. Smiling faces, “Mariners Spirit” emblazoned on their chests.

Kind, sure. But they felt like security cameras.

There must have been 50 students in that room. It was overwhelming. It made you feel small, like you couldn’t possibly matter. You were exposed by a harsher, more unforgiving light than the stage. When you’re on the stage as a child, you’re mostly performing for peoples’ parents. You want to impress your teachers, but by that point in the year, you already know if you’ve succeeded or failed in that regard.

In an audition room, every peer is both your potential friend and your immediate rival. You want them to succeed but you also want to supersede them in equal measure. That’s the natural biome of a dancer. Tightly-knit communities made up of sharp-fanged girls.

~

Let’s get to the point. You’re in Original Joe’s, remember? Winter is falling away to spring. You’ve spent $15 on a poutine. You wish you knew what was going on.

Well, after an excruciating wait, you’re given an offer. You don’t have to answer right now… but do you want to be a coach?

Yes.

The answer formed immediately but came officially three weeks later. The idea had already been planted in Maddie’s head by one of the coaches two months before. Subtle hints like getting her to lead warm-ups, give feedback for dances, or telling her they wanted her as an assistant coach the following year. She knew it was a possibility and had been anticipating this question ever since.

The other teammate had a different answer. She adores the community and was awarded the Most Valuable Teammate award in 2023. As a dedicated member of the team, she knew all about the hard work the coaches put in. Being a member of the VIU Dance Team while juggling full-time studies was commitment enough. Being a coach? Yeesh.

They sent their texts together and the coaches received one acceptance.

Maddie received another offer that she quickly accepted as well. After teaching a week-long summer camp with Harbour Dance Studios, she began regularly teaching for them in September—at the same time she started coaching the VIU Dance Team.

For Harbour Dance Studios, Maddie spends four hours minding the store attached to the studio and six hours of admin work per week. With 11 one-hour classes spread over seven days, most of her time is dedicated to teaching or subbing for other teachers.

Basically, she works a lot. Even without being a coach.