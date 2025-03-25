VIU | Where Do We Go from Here?

In response to the petition, VIU announced March 13 via email that it would temporarily extend library hours from March 31 until the end of the exam period on April 25. The library will stay open until 1 am during this time.

The following day, VIUSU responded via an Instagram post captioned, “While this may seem like progress, it’s not enough and was once again decided without student consultation,” tagging @viuniversity, “This still isn’t good enough.”

Not all the demands were met, and so the petition is still open for students, faculty, and the community to sign. As of today, April 3, the petition has 1237 supporters—just over halfway to reaching its 2000 signature goal. However, it’s clear that the parties won’t reach an agreement without productive communication.

According to VIUSU, the university stated that its library hours were reduced due to security concerns. As evidence to the contrary, VIUSU cited a 2023 survey wherein 91 percent of respondents reported feeling safe in the library. As stated in VIUSU’s student-wide email dated March 6, “Less than a year ago, [President Saucier] moved her and her executive team’s offices at an undisclosed but significant cost…now, she’s moving again. This time into the library she claimed was ‘unsafe’ for students.”

This highlights the frustration that students and the union are facing regarding Saucier and her leadership. It begs the question: what’s next?

As Wilson explained, VIU risks program cuts, course reductions, layoffs, and significant faculty burnout due to the strenuous amount of responsibility placed on the few faculty members left.

Every student The Nav reached out to for comment requested to remain anonymous, some in fear of consequences from VIU without warning.

A former student in the Marine Biology (MB) program was personally affected by budget cuts. He entered the MB program back in 2018 and started to notice in his second year that his program was adjusting. “[During] COVID I noticed things were starting to change … a lot of other students were jumping ship and going to UVIC [University of Victoria] and their Marine Biology program,” he stated.

When he returned to in-person classes, the familiar professors he learned to love and respect had suddenly been replaced. “There was a professor who put on [a] physics show to get funding for the department and [he] got canned. I believe he was the head of the department at the time and he was just gone.”

He was never officially informed that his program had been completely changed and only noticed when he logged onto his Student Record and saw that his degree had changed from Bachelor of Science to Bachelor of Arts.

He later found out from an advisor that VIU stopped offering the MB program. Even with all the courses he had completed, he was only able to graduate with a General Sciences degree at best and required an additional two years of courses. “I would have needed to reapply to the Sciences degree and repay their application fees. I didn’t like hearing that,” he said.

“I was mid-term when I was told this. I didn’t bother finishing out the term,” he said. “I should have. I failed the five courses I was taking because I stopped showing up.” After being thoroughly let down by VIU, he decided to pursue his love for the ocean in a different way and earn his commercial diving certificate.

When asked if he would’ve done anything differently if given the chance, he said he would have gone to UVIC earlier, and if he knew what the outcome would’ve been for him, he never would have applied to VIU in the first place.

“I do still plan on getting a degree in Marine Biology from somewhere. I’m going to start fresh eventually,” he said. Unfortunately, VIU took opportunities, time, and money away from him.

VIUSU explained what students can expect from their educational institution in the future. This includes less 400-level course offerings, such as in the Sociology and Political Studies department where this has already come into effect. As Klee pointed out, not a single 400-level course was offered in the Political Studies department this year besides directed studies requiring instructor permission.

The lack of communication has been the greatest struggle. “The fact that this union is left out of so many conversations when these decisions are being made, that’s the problem in and of itself,” Wilson said.