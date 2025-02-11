I stare up at the stars and cold rain seeps into the cracks of my chapped lips. My mind is quiet—a symphony of silence, no discernible thoughts or words, just an overwhelming presence of emotion. Happiness.

She dances in the rain without a care in the world. Her feet splash in puddles formed on the uneven concrete. The streetlights silhouette the rain, making each droplet a golden circle that together shimmer like a thousand fireflies. Her laughter and stomping feet fill my ears like a gorgeous melody.

She moves with the fury of the sun.

She is invincible.

She is explosive.

She is beautiful.

“C’mon, dance with me!” she calls, her voice bubbling with laughter as she twirls. A smile—wide and radiant—lights up her face. Her brown eyes reflect the golden streetlight as she reaches for me, hand outstretched.

I hesitate, glancing down at my scuffed sneakers. My hands feel awkward as I pull them from my pockets, but the warmth of her grip cuts through my doubt and tugs me forward.

Our eyes meet. Rain drips from the rosy tip of her nose, streaking down her cheeks and smudging her mascara into messy trails. Somehow, she looks even more beautiful.

We start moving, a clumsy waltz that grows into something effortless. Our bodies sway in rhythm without thought, just following each other’s gaze.

“How are you so warm?” I ask.

Keep eye contact.

“Oh, are you cold, little man?” she says, smirking up at me.

“Little man!?” I puff out my chest. “Don’t act like you can’t see how big and strong I am.”

I hope she thinks I’m funny.

She stomps in a puddle, splashing the bottom of both our pants. I quickly retaliate, water splashing in every direction. In a cyclone filled with laughter and stomping feet, we end up in each other’s arms.

She fits so perfectly.

My hands slide around her waist, pulling her closer until there is no space left between us. Her palms press gently against my chest, and when she looks up at me, I feel my heart quicken, each beat a drum roll in my ribs.