Second-hand ChapStick
03.23.25| Vol. 56, No. 6 | Fiction
I smell like whiskey, perfume, and cigarettes.
I stare up at the stars and cold rain seeps into the cracks of my chapped lips. My mind is quiet—a symphony of silence, no discernible thoughts or words, just an overwhelming presence of emotion. Happiness.
She dances in the rain without a care in the world. Her feet splash in puddles formed on the uneven concrete. The streetlights silhouette the rain, making each droplet a golden circle that together shimmer like a thousand fireflies. Her laughter and stomping feet fill my ears like a gorgeous melody.
She moves with the fury of the sun.
She is invincible.
She is explosive.
She is beautiful.
“C’mon, dance with me!” she calls, her voice bubbling with laughter as she twirls. A smile—wide and radiant—lights up her face. Her brown eyes reflect the golden streetlight as she reaches for me, hand outstretched.
I hesitate, glancing down at my scuffed sneakers. My hands feel awkward as I pull them from my pockets, but the warmth of her grip cuts through my doubt and tugs me forward.
Our eyes meet. Rain drips from the rosy tip of her nose, streaking down her cheeks and smudging her mascara into messy trails. Somehow, she looks even more beautiful.
We start moving, a clumsy waltz that grows into something effortless. Our bodies sway in rhythm without thought, just following each other’s gaze.
“How are you so warm?” I ask.
Keep eye contact.
“Oh, are you cold, little man?” she says, smirking up at me.
“Little man!?” I puff out my chest. “Don’t act like you can’t see how big and strong I am.”
I hope she thinks I’m funny.
She stomps in a puddle, splashing the bottom of both our pants. I quickly retaliate, water splashing in every direction. In a cyclone filled with laughter and stomping feet, we end up in each other’s arms.
She fits so perfectly.
My hands slide around her waist, pulling her closer until there is no space left between us. Her palms press gently against my chest, and when she looks up at me, I feel my heart quicken, each beat a drum roll in my ribs.
Her palms press gently against my chest, and when she looks up at me, I feel my heart quicken, each beat a drum roll in my ribs.
She’s so pretty.
My gaze flickers—eyes, lips, eyes again—hesitant, hopeful.
Does she want me to kiss her?
Her lips are a color that should only exist in flowers.
I have to kiss her.
The rain falls even harder, bursting off the ground in a thousand golden sparks. I pull her waist in tighter. Her eyes don’t move from mine.
Take the leap.
“Hey, uh… can I kiss you?” I ask, our faces just inches apart.
She breaks into a shy smile, glancing down for just a moment. When she looks back up, her eyes answer before her words can.
Sparks.
The rain, the doubt, the fluttering nerves—all of it melts away.
Soft lips, heavy breaths, bumping teeth, a smile against a smile. I hold her tightly and her damp hair brushes against my chin.
She can have whatever, forever.
I smile at the night sky with her in my arms. My broken lips, healed by her second-hand ChapStick.
♡
I smell like whiskey, cologne, and cigarettes.
Cold rain soaks my shoes as I splash through the uneven concrete. The world around me dissolves into music, the rain transforming into strings and horns, moving me with an overwhelming swell of emotion. Happiness.
He stands there, gazing up at the sky like he belongs to it, like this moment was made for him. The rain falls around him in golden sparkles, catching on his dark lashes before dripping to his chapped lips. His presence conducts the symphony in my mind.
He stands with the softness of the moon.
He is forever.
He is gravity.
He is beautiful.
“C’mon, dance with me!” I call as I extend a hand toward him. He glances down at his shoes; his green eyes catch the light like moonlit emeralds. Slowly, he pulls his rosy hands from his pockets, and I reach forward, impatient, to tug him closer.
Our eyes meet. His lashes flutter under the weight of rain, his cheeks flushed, a delicate pink that only makes his quiet charm more endearing. I can’t help but smile.
We begin to move, a clumsy waltz to the music only we can hear. Our bodies sway together, unbound by form or structure, drawn by nothing but the pull of each other’s gaze.
“How are you so warm?” he asks, his giggle soft and nervous, like he can’t believe he’s here with me.
“Oh, are you cold, little man?” I tease, smirking up at him.
I hope he thinks I’m funny.
“Little man?!” He puffs out his chest, ridiculous and over-the-top. “Don’t act like you can’t see how big and strong I am.”
He’s so silly.
I stomp in a puddle, aiming to soak the bottom of his pants but inevitably drenching myself as well. He retaliates with no hesitation, sending water splashing in every direction. In a flurry of rain and laughter, I fall into his arms.
I fit so perfectly.
His hands find my waist, pulling me closer, erasing any space between us. My palms rest against his chest, where I can feel his heartbeat pounding as fast as mine. When I tilt my head to meet his gaze, there’s something electric in his eyes, something that makes the rest of the world blur into the background.
When I tilt my head to meet his gaze, there’s something electric in his eyes, something that makes the rest of the world blur into the background.
He really is strong.
I stare at his lips, watching them twitch as he looks into my eyes.
Is he going to kiss me?
His lips are chapped and broken; he licks them softly.
He’s going to kiss me.
The rain falls harder, exploding around us in bursts of sparking light.
C’mon, take the leap.
He pulls me in tighter. I can’t look away from his eyes.
“Hey, uh… can I kiss you?” he asks, his voice barely above the rain, soft and tentative.
I smile up at him, my cheeks aching from the warmth I can’t suppress. Before I can respond, the answer is already in my eyes.
Sparks.
The symphony crescendos, and suddenly, everything else melts away.
Cracked lips, heavy breaths, bumping teeth, a smile against a smile. He holds me tightly as I nuzzle my head into his chest. His heart is beating steady and strong.
He can have whatever, forever.
I smile into the warmth of his body, surrounded in a cocoon of feelings and future. His arms flex as he hugs me tighter, I can feel his hands shaking. A faint tingle lingers on my lips, the last trace of my ChapStick, now his.
about the author
Ronin Harver
Ronin Harver is a designer, artist, and storyteller in his third year as a Graphic Design major at Vancouver Island University. His original illustrations will appear in the April 2025 issue of Portal Magazine, and his work spans graphic design, illustration, filmmaking, and fiction writing. A multi-award-winning filmmaker, he has earned Best Music Video and Best Sound Design at the 2023 BC Student Film Festival. Consistently on the Dean’s Honor List with a 4.20 GPA, Ronin has built a diverse portfolio that explores themes of identity, transformation, and the intersection of visuals and narrative. Beyond his studies, he has a passion for music production, video editing, clothing production, and experimental storytelling. Always looking to push creative boundaries, he values the process of making above all else, whether it’s designing, filming, or bringing any new idea to life.