Live Coverage

I’ve trapped a hurricane in my left breast pocket.

It twists and shrieks,

claws at the metal snap.

My heart is sheathed in a flak jacket

but destruction slams in through a small slit

unsealed on the zipper seam.

On my hip I’ve pocketed a flood.

It heaves as I walk,

wants something—all slop and desire.

I keep my strides short because already

bits of flotsam twirl behind me.

Inside my jacket there’s a special flap

where I deposit the bodies

of children dug out too late.

Their stink permeates the Kevlar

of my stiff blue shroud.

My daily prayer is shrapnel-pocked,

my thirst unslaked in a siege zone.

My helmet says PRESS;

my tablet says Skip Ads.