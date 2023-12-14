Live Coverage
I’ve trapped a hurricane in my left breast pocket.
It twists and shrieks,
claws at the metal snap.
My heart is sheathed in a flak jacket
but destruction slams in through a small slit
unsealed on the zipper seam.
On my hip I’ve pocketed a flood.
It heaves as I walk,
wants something—all slop and desire.
I keep my strides short because already
bits of flotsam twirl behind me.
Inside my jacket there’s a special flap
where I deposit the bodies
of children dug out too late.
Their stink permeates the Kevlar
of my stiff blue shroud.
My daily prayer is shrapnel-pocked,
my thirst unslaked in a siege zone.
My helmet says PRESS;
my tablet says Skip Ads.
Pamela Medland
Pamela Medland is a Nanaimo poet honoured to be living and writing on the traditional lands of the Snuneymuxw people. She is in her first year of the Creative Writing program as a mature student (or at least, she hopes, more mature than the first time round).