Live Coverage

Daily news is filled with images of death and disaster. As corpses pile up on screen, I try to scroll past or ignore the carnage, but am drawn back by my compulsion to witness what I cannot fix. The horror takes a toll on body and mind. Like the press corps, I try to contain my emotion, but there are moments when the fear and despair, the absurdity of the disconnect between news image and ads, overwhelms me.

by Pamela Medland

12.14.2023 | Poetry

I’ve trapped a hurricane in my left breast pocket.
             It twists and shrieks,
             claws at the metal snap.

My heart is sheathed in a flak jacket
but destruction slams in through a small slit
unsealed on the zipper seam.

On my hip I’ve pocketed a flood.
It heaves as I walk,
wants something—all slop and desire.
             I keep my strides short because already
             bits of flotsam twirl behind me.

Inside my jacket there’s a special flap
where I deposit the bodies
of children dug out too late.
Their stink permeates the Kevlar
of my stiff blue shroud.

My daily prayer is shrapnel-pocked,
my thirst unslaked in a siege zone.
             My helmet says PRESS;
             my tablet says Skip Ads.

Pamela Medland
Pamela Medland is a Nanaimo poet honoured to be living and writing on the traditional lands of the Snuneymuxw people. She is in her first year of the Creative Writing program as a mature student (or at least, she hopes, more mature than the first time round).

