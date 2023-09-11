I have been stripped to the most elemental creature,

where the only goals for the day are

putting soap on my body

and standing up for twenty consecutive minutes.

The rest of the hours are spent

staring at the cement-coloured paint—

or maybe it’s yellow—

and watching Johnny Galecki make moderate jokes

followed by an irksome laugh track.

In a place where air conditioning

seems hard to come by, my sweat

becomes a second skin.

My bones ache from being slack.

Everyone in the vicinity has seen me bare,

the vulnerability unbearable.

The world doesn’t miss me. People might,

but the world itself leaves a reminder that

my purpose is negligible.

I dissociate from everything existing

outside of these concrete walls.

I have reverted to the merest being.

My hospital bed has become my cocoon,

wrapping me up for safety until

I become ready to join the world again.