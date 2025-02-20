No Hunger at VIU Serves Free Food that Warms the Heart

I ask what else the program is doing to help curb food insecurity on campus and am reminded that food insecurity is but one symptom of a larger problem. As PROOF explains, food insecurity highlights “pervasive material deprivation” far beyond the contents of one’s refrigerator.

“In addition to hot meals, we provide care packages to students. Those are available every day; we always refill them,” she says. “They’re filled with basic hygiene products and non-perishable items—toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, deodorant.”

Of course, if students are going without food—one of if not the most basic necessities—it’s likely they’re also compromising on other basic necessities.

“You go to the store now, and deodorant is like twelve dollars,” Leah adds.

“Don’t even get me started,” I say. No, seriously, don’t get me started on the price of a single stick of deodorant.

“It’s insane. And it’s tough. But with that, we also give non-perishable items as well—basics, you know, like spaghetti, rice, and canned foods. Those are always available.”

I ask if this is all put together on No Hunger at VIU’s dime.

“I donated money from my Indigenous Students’ Representative budget to the project to get going,” Leah shares. Now that the program is gaining traction, she’s seeing donations from the faculty. “We actually met with the university last Thursday, and we’re going to be funded to help us keep going. That’s what I wanted at the end of the day, and we got it,” Leah says. “I feel like this is a great initiative.”

To be perfectly clear, Leah is being modest with her assessment. As she speaks, I let my eyes drift back around the room. Tables of friends invite strangers to sit with them. A pair quietly does their homework at one table next to their empty bowls. Someone just in from the cold, still bundled in their winter coat, is eagerly greeted before warming their hands against a steaming bowl of food. A lone woman disassociates, staring at an empty patch of floor as she slowly lifts her next bite of food to her lips. There’s laughter and contentment that fills the room until it boils over. The atmosphere is like one of those lazy afternoons during the holidays, where time stands still and you have nowhere to be but inside and nothing to do but to be. Comfortable is probably a more succinct word, but it’s more than that. It warms the heart.

“My number one goal is to bring community together back on campus,” Leah says. “Because I feel like there’s a disconnection with students and campus life.”

It certainly looks to me like she’s done just that.

~

I checked back in with Leah a few months later.

Winter had come late, a vicious cold snap catching most of us completely off guard. I left class to take the long trek across campus to building 355, where No Hunger at VIU is held every second Wednesday. I was having one of those days. Nothing was going my way. I barely slept the night before, I had forgotten my jacket inside, and I was already running late. The wind pushed and pulled like a bully, and the smell of snow was in it. Worst of all, I had skipped breakfast.

By the time I reached 355 I was in just as bad a mood, except now I was near frozen solid too.

Walking inside, I found that the familiar sounds and smells coming from just ahead had already begun to thaw my frustrations.

The No Hunger at VIU room is bright and welcoming, like a comfortable hearth on a cold day.

Immediately upon entering room 211, I was greeted with a familiar, warm hello. Before I could even state my purpose, I was offered food, somewhere comfortable to sit, prompted to enjoy the movie projected onto the screen at the head of the seating area. The space was bustling—somehow busier than the first time I had visited.

Immersed in the unavoidable smell of home cooking, I suddenly couldn’t remember why my day had been going so poorly.

I finally explained what I was there for. Leah, despite being the busiest body around, still found time for me. She found me sitting at the edge of the room, soaking in the obviously evolved state of community.