What to Do When You Get SAD

Each winter, the luminous part of me withdraws into hibernation. At first, I feel its departure—a cold emptiness that leaves behind a pit.

But it isn’t until April’s arrival, when warmth kisses my skin, that I truly understand what’s been missing. I don’t feel the fatigue, the sluggishness, the quiet surrender of motivation until the opposite floods back into me; the sun reawakens what’s been dormant inside.

I guess we don’t realize the weight of darkness until the light returns, casting its familiar glow.

Summer brings me back to life.

It’s a season that feels like a pure release, where I am fully myself—untethered, open, and ready for whatever adventures the days have to offer.

But then August, like a fevered dream, slips through my fingers. When I wake, it’s September again—fall’s cold, sober face returning.

Iced drinks get swapped out for warm pumpkin spice lattes. Soup season begins, and summer salads are out. Sweaters, after dusting off the lint from their hibernation, are back in rotation. The sun sets at seven.

Weather affects everyone. Yet as I pull out my fall sweaters, I’m reminded that the weather doesn’t simply dictate what we wear. It has tangible effects on how we feel, sometimes bringing about significant declines in mental health.

And that, dearest reader, is seasonal depression.

~

Vancouver Island is one of the best spots to be during the summertime. With its renowned natural beauty and laid-back lifestyle, it’s the summer dream.

The joy of summer makes the transition to fall that much more difficult. Our beautiful island carries its own burdens during the long, rain-soaked winter months.

The grey skies and endless drizzle usher in a different kind of weight known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD): a quiet form of depression that settles in when the light begins to fade.

Each fall, as sunlight retreats, countless Islanders feel an internal shift. Our biological rhythm connects to the weather—as the sun goes away, we notice the difference in our internal clocks. Alongside upsetting our circadian rhythm, the sun’s new schedule interferes with our serotonin and melatonin levels, creating a recipe for SAD.

While I and many others feel SAD following the sun’s departure, the disorder isn’t exclusive to the colder months. Less commonly, some experience SAD during slip-n-slide season instead, presenting with symptoms slightly different but similarly characteristic of depression.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), roughly 2–3 percent of Canadians experience SAD at some point with a further 15 percent experiencing milder cases of the disorder. SAD is more prevalent in women as well as people who live in northern regions with less sunlight.

Check, and check.

Common symptoms include a constant feeling of fatigue regardless of sleep quality or quantity, general feelings of sadness and hopelessness, changes in appetite, avoiding activities which you otherwise enjoy, and much more. If any of these feelings seem to occur each year, they can have a real impact on your life. If you experience SAD, talk to your doctor.

Okay, enough with the bad news. Where do you go from here?



The good news is that while we can’t stop the seasons from changing or call back the sun, there are ways to ease the weight of SAD—and they are, thankfully, effective.

Light therapy is a promising intervention. The treatment involves sitting near a light—Mayo Clinic offers advice on how to choose a light therapy box—for about half an hour a day. The light works its magic to essentially trick our brains into thinking the sun is back. Although the treatment isn’t foolproof, the CMHA suggests light therapy works for about 60–80 percent of those with SAD.

Counselling and medication are also viable treatments depending on the severity of symptoms.

The fourth, and my favourite, is good old reliable self-help.

After years of feeling worse in the winter and happier in the summer, I realized that either I do something to help myself, or I move. Since it was far more practical for me to develop healthy habits than pick up and move somewhere tropical, I chose the former.

Some of it might not follow the usual playbook—no list of specific wellness books or cookie-cutter thinking exercises—but hey, if it applies to myself and it helps, let’s call that self-help.