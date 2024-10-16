Whatever negligible portion of methane that remains depends on the efficiency of the facilities used.

Pretty simple, right?

I guess. But why should I care about hydrogen energy?

Great question. Let’s go over some of the positives to start.

When used for energy, hydrogen gas emits little to no carbon dioxide. Hydrogen is a widely accessible element. Only about 75 percent of the entire mass of the universe is hydrogen, after all. And once separation methods are perfected, its abundance will make it easily acquired.

Finally, and arguably the most important when speaking in terms of energy–along with its universal abundance—hydrogen is renewable.

On the contrary, with where technology currently stands, the production of hydrogen gas for the purpose of energy is costly. The storage and transportation of it is difficult, and current infrastructure (or lack thereof) creates a challenging barrier to adapt or advance the technology in a reasonable time frame.

And isn’t hydrogen gas also incredibly flammable?

That’s right, my disembodied friend. Hydrogen gas is famously explosive and requires great care to avoid any potential accidents. Although, I wouldn’t anticipate that the provincial government, FortisBC, or VulcanX intend to store hydrogen in anything as reckless as a flying airship in the future.

Regardless, do the pros outweigh the cons?

It’s hard to say. Hydrogen energy is seen by many as a path towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious energy source for BC and, per FortisBC, another way to support the CleanBC plan.

Now wait a second, what the hell is CleanBC?

I’m glad you asked, convenient inner dialogue.

In short, CleanBC is the provincial government’s plan to lower emissions by 40 percent by 2030. The plan is a simultaneously optimistic and, unfortunately, likely insufficient strategy to help tackle the ever-looming threat of climate change in our province.

Regardless of their efficacy, initiatives like CleanBC should often be at the forefront of every VIU student and The Navigator reader’s mind.