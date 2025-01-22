Intramural Volleyball at VIU

My younger brother’s team had made it to provincials and the tournament took place at the harbour city’s university. She’d wandered around campus and could see me–someone from a small high school–doing well at a university with similar class sizes.

“You should see if they have a writing program or something,” she said. My late grandfather Art Sorensen was a journalist, and I felt eager to follow in his footsteps.

So I applied for a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Creative Writing and Journalism on VIU’s Nanaimo campus.

While filling out my application, I recalled a comment I got from a high school teacher who said my writing was strong. I didn’t even know I could go to school for writing.

In the fall of 2022, I packed up my things and made the move to Nanaimo. I spent my first semester settling into a new town and life as a student. My life was blossoming with new people and experiences.

But being back in a school environment made me miss organized sports. It was so easy being a teenage athlete! There were parents to coach practices and tote players around town for games. All I had to do was show up.

Although I spent my time in university engaging in creative endeavors, I still enjoyed being active, and I missed playing the sport I loved most—volleyball.

So I joined intramural sports at VIU in my second semester. I was thrilled at the opportunity to keep up with volleyball in a low-commitment setting.

Intramural sports at VIU offers semester-long leagues of volleyball, indoor soccer, and basketball. It’s open to members of the community as well. Players meet one night per week and play three 20-minute matches against other teams in their pools.

Monday night means volleyball. Each pool or skill level has its own one-hour time slot between 5:30 and 10:30pm. The higher a team’s level, the earlier they play.

Since I was new to VIU and hadn’t made enough friends to form a team of my own, I joined a team of singles, called “individual teams”. Individual teams are made up of single players who don’t have their own team, to form one and play together for the semester.

The first intramural volleyball night I played was nerve-wracking. I wasn’t sure what to expect—I’d come from a very small high school with an even smaller skill pool. I was a strong player in that environment, but I wasn’t sure how I’d match up to others here.

Once I got playing, I realized that everyone was there to have fun (for the most part). While things did get competitive, people were there to socialize and play volleyball. No one really cared if you dumped a ball or served into the net a couple of times.