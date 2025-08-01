I entered the Creative Writing program at VIU dreaming of the novel I would have ready for publication when I graduated. Somewhere along the way the dream shifted and literary magazines became my focus. The goal of becoming a magazine editor seemed much more attainable. Perhaps even more fulfilling. GOOEY Magazine is proof of that.

In truth, as the Managing Editor, GOOEY is only partially mine. There is a fabulous team of people at the heart of it who live and breathe weirdness and humour and who believe in getting those stories out into the world.

Henry Osborne and I came up with the idea and convinced our online publication class to take a chance on our weird ideas. GOOEY was created in the spring of 2023, like Frankenstein’s monster coming alive.

It’s fairly simple to create a magazine. All you need is a vision and a website. The hard part is when you decide to keep going.

The Online Magazine Production class at VIU provided us with a template of sorts. Under the watchful eye of our professor, Susan Juby, we wrote up contracts and letters to the authors, practiced proofreading and, well, built a website.

Henry and I knew from the beginning that GOOEY was a project we wanted to be a part of for a long time. The class laid the foundation and gave us an incredible core editorial team.

When the class ended after GOOEY’s first volume was published in April of 2023, so did the momentum. It’s hard to take a project and run with it when there’s no incentive. I think that’s the problem with creative writing in university; we get so dependent on deadlines and grades as our incentives that when those guide rails are gone, we don’t know how to set our own.