Stories That Shaped Me

My life changes every day. It’s not because of my own experiences, but because of other people’s, immortalized between yellowed pages.

As an English major, people occasionally ask me why I’m so obsessed with literature. Why I advocate for reading with the fervor of a cult leader. What reading means to me.

Reading is not just a hobby—it’s a daily revolution in paperback form. A random book on a Tuesday afternoon can flip your entire worldview upside down.

It’s a crash course in living other people’s lives, without the inconvenience of actually living them.

Growing up, literature was my escape—my first-class ticket to a reality far more interesting than my own. It was like daydreaming, but better—anchored in human experience yet capable of transporting me to worlds I couldn’t dream up.

My constant companions were heroines who defied expectations or got lost in the complexities of doomed romances, and they became more than just stories.

Over time, though, books didn’t just reveal other lives. They revealed mine.

Books became a mirror—albeit one that often showed me someone I didn’t quite expect—introducing me to someone I needed to understand.

My self-actualization finally got its act together in 2024. Like any insufferable twenty-something trying to grow up, I wrung meaning out of everything I could get my hands on.

So, this was the year I stopped reading solely for entertainment and started reading for enlightenment. I read to learn about others, but also to learn about myself.

The journey from being Ella to being Ella Improved began not with a flashy self-help book, but with a single, profound moment of understanding in All About Love by bell hooks.

So, why should you read? Because in the pages of a book, you’ll find everything you didn’t know you needed—adventure, wisdom, a fresh perspective and, most importantly, the opportunity to become someone greater than you were before.

To everyone rolling their eyes at how painfully earnest this sounds: stay with me now.

Let’s address the elusive question: what’s the value of an English degree? Well, let literature do the talking—it’s been answering that for centuries.

These are the books that transformed my 2024—the books that transformed me.