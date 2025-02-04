A Year in Four Drinks

about the author

Sophia Wasylinko

Sophia Wasylinko is a Creative Writing and Journalism graduate and a former Navigator and Portaler. Her writing endeavours haven’t stopped since her move back to Kamloops: besides working freelance as a content writer for ICHIGO, she edited and appeared in GOOEY Magazine‘s Fall 2024 issue, and she’ll be editing for them again this year. You can find her shelving books at the downtown library and follow her bookish shenanigans on Instagram. Her future plans: return to Vancouver Island and publish that first novel!