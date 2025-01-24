Dakota Girl

Although the blood that courses through my veins originates from

the flat lands of the prairies

the homelands of my maternal Dakota ancestors

the stolen lands of my paternal French ancestors

I was created, born, and raised in Coast Salish territory.

Some of my ancestors likely never saw the ocean

and some may say these are not my lands, and that I am a guest here.

I may be a guest here, but the cedar trees feel like home

I may be a guest here, but I know the plants that are edible in this area

the animals that roam this territory

what to expect with the seasons

and the scents that come with them.

The layout of the landscape, the trees, the mountains

are etched into my mind, my memory.

The land that surrounds me is as familiar to me

as the faces of my own children.

I may be a guest here

but the rainforest is my companion, and brings me comfort.

The ancestry of these lands may not be in the blood that courses through my veins

but the ocean holds me just the same

as I play, snorkel, dive, and admire the treasures beneath the surface.

I think I am a guest here, and yet animals such as the orca visit me in my dreams.

I feel a sense of belonging as my dream-self swims with them, and pets them.

We are friends, and they recognize me.

I know I am a guest here

but the thought of salmon, halibut, cod, and oysters

causes my mouth to salivate.

My prairies genetics are my very nature

yet the lands of the Coast Salish people have nurtured me

since I left the womb of my Dakota mother.