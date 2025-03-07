The real turning point came when I stepped outside the bubble of family influence and into something that felt more… me.

Something that didn’t need to be explained to me at the dinner table, something that I didn’t have to justify or debate. I’ve talked a thousand times about this switch—I won’t belabour it, but it was the first true, genuine act of self-definition I ever made.

For so long, I’d say my entire degree, my sense of identity was a carefully curated list of ‘not me’s’. Not a psychology major. Not a science girlie. Not someone who thrived on group projects or early morning classes. Not an outgoing student.

It was easier to focus on what I wasn’t than to figure out what I actually was.

Especially when this person has always been—and, at this rate, will likely always be—a work in progress.

Turns out, that’s not such a bad thing. In making the switch, I didn’t just change majors; I learned that self-advocacy isn’t just an occasional necessity but something I care about deeply. Speaking up, standing my ground, figuring out what I believe and saying it like I mean it—those things became part of me.

There’s a certain power in having a belief, in choosing something about myself or about the world and backing it with my entire soul. That refusal to half-commit that’s fundamentally Ella.

I’ll always be grateful for the beginning of my academic trajectory. It didn’t show me what I wanted, but it made it incredibly clear what I didn’t want.

There’s power in that. Sometimes, discovering what’s not for you is just as valuable as discovering what is.

Take my sister Katrin, for example. If it weren’t for her, I might have never realized how much I truly hate graduation ceremonies. Thanks to her experience, I got a free preview of the whole sweaty, cramped gymnasium ordeal, and now I know without a doubt that I’ll be skipping that particular rite of passage.

Some lessons you can’t learn without actually experiencing them, and Katrin’s pretty good at taking the bullet for me.

But even in moments when I felt out of place or unsure of my choices, my family has been unwavering in their support.