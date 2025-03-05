WARNING: May Contain Gay Blood (PART 2)

Small-town clinics don’t always ask if I’m gay. In fact, they’ve assumed I was straight more times than not. I didn’t know how to advocate for the other tests I needed. I didn’t receive any swab tests. Later experiences taught me differently.

A few years later, I booked to get tested online in Montréal. The health portal listed different locations based on availability and pricing. I selected a nearby pharmacy I could get into the day of at no cost. When I arrived, I realized I had made a mistake in my booking.

My appointment wasn’t for a complete STI screening but for an HIV rapid test. We’ve all become familiar with take-home tests over the last few years, but I didn’t know they existed for HIV. I had to watch a five-minute video in the pharmacy office before I could take it home.

The pharmacist asked me if I knew what I would do if I got a positive result. I said I’d make an appointment with my doctor. He went on to say how you can live a long life with HIV, speaking to me as if I already had it. “You should say ‘I have HIV’ five times in the mirror and see how that feels,” he said. “It’s a lot easier to say it before you actually get it.”

I rejected his suggestion. I never said it out loud; I didn’t want to manifest getting it. I took the test home but decided to keep it for the future just in case. I still needed a full screening anyways, so I made an appointment at another clinic the following week.

In the new clinic, I followed the nurse, Mélanie, back to an exam room—one with a closed door for privacy. We had a sit-down conversation for about 15 minutes before even starting any tests.

Amongst many other things, she asked if I’ve had any sexual relations with other men. Then, about penetrative anal sex, insertive or receptive; giving or receiving? She took the time to ask me about my past sexual partners. How many, when, and if I used protection. I felt very comfortable sharing with her. She was polite and respectful, and I felt at ease. She took her time. I was her patient, not just a number on the list of a walk-in blood clinic.

Even some things that I knew already, she took the time to explain. STIs, such as gonorrhea and chlamydia, won’t show up on a test if they were contracted less than two weeks prior. She said that it can take up to three months for the body to create detectable antibodies for HIV, so it probably won’t show up on the blood test if I’d contracted it within the last three months.

Now, I get tested every three months. Sexual health is health. Taking preventative measures isn’t something I should be ashamed about. I have a friend (an infrequent hookup), and let’s just say they have sex more frequently than the average person. My ‘friend’ gets tested every two weeks. It may seem excessive, but there’s nothing wrong with staying on top of things (no pun intended).

It wasn’t long after the times I hooked up with them that they sent me their negative results. It’s peace of mind.

Mélanie and I talked about PrEP, which also requires testing every three months. PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, is a medication designed to prevent users from contracting HIV. Although not medically accurate, I compare PrEP to birth control. It’s preventative, taken at the same time each day, and is 99 percent effective when taken correctly.

She reminded me about the other method of taking PrEP medication: take two pills a minimum of two hours and up to 24 hours before intercourse, then one pill 24 hours after the first dose, and then again 24 hours after that.

I took PrEP for some time in BC before moving back to Montréal, so I asked Mélanie about the best way to get it in Québec. Going to a family doctor is best, but it isn’t covered by a healthcare program and is relatively expensive. I explained to her that it’s done differently in every province. The government of BC has a program where you can receive free PrEP, but it has to be picked up at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver or shipped to your physician’s office. That’s useless to me now in Québec.