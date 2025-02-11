Seniors, Secrets, and Mob Ties
03.17.25| Vol. 56, No. 6 | Script
INT. OLD AGE HOME – 12:30 PM.
A group of seniors are seated at a table for lunch in an old folks home. Two nurses are supervising the lunch. The group leans in and starts whispering.
ALBERT
You guys hear about that Italian guy in block C?
PENNY
I heard he can get you anything you want from the outside, but in turn you owe him a favour of his choice.
HANK
Yeah? Well, I heard he’s not one to mess with. He smacked Hugo with his cane on his first day here!
Penny gasps, but Albert isn’t surprised.
ALBERT
He’s a Grotto. You know, like the Grotto family?
Hank gasps.
PENNY
Who cares what he is? You think he could get me some vodka? I want to get back into my old routine. Nothin’ like a vodka-cran in the morning.
HANK
What did I just say? We shouldn’t mess with this guy, Pen!
ALBERT
I’ll go with ya Penny. I want to be in his good books. I can’t afford another injury—I already got the mandatory walker. What’s next? One of those scooters?
HANK
Are you guys serious? He smacked my pal Hugo!
Hank stands up in frustration, forgetting to use his walker and falls back into his seat. This alerts the nurses OPAL and MEREDITH who make their way over.
OPAL
Everything alright over here Hank?
Opal pats Hank on the shoulder.
HANK
Yes, I’m fine.
MEREDITH
Gotta stick to your walker Hank, otherwise you’re going to get hurt.
Hank glares at Meredith.
ALBERT
Nurse, what do you know about the Italian in block C?
MEREDITH
He’s so r–
OPAL
He’s the sweetest—you guys would love him! Do you want me to take you guys over to the C block lunchroom?
ALBERT
Yes ma’am!
Penny nods in agreement. Albert and Penny make their way out of the scene with Opal leading the way.
HANK
Are you guys nuts? Stop being stupid! He hit Hu-
MEREDITH
Alright, Hank. Calm down. It’s just a visit—your friends aren’t leaving you forever.
Hank becomes visibly angry and clenches both of his fists.
HANK
I know that! I just don’t think they should visit that man—he’s Italian.
MEREDITH
I think your lunch is over. There is no room for racism here.
Meredith gets Hank up and ushers him to his room. She briefly leaves the scene before returning at the same time as Opal.
OPAL
Ah, I can’t wait for tomorrow when we are back working in C block. I love Giuseppe.
MEREDITH
Didn’t he hit Hugo with his cane?
OPAL
Yes, but it’s a tough adjustment for some moving here.
MEREDITH
Wasn’t he caught giving weed to Roger?
OPAL
It’s a really tough adjustment. He’s been good now.
MEREDITH
Seems like *someone* has a crush on Giuseppe.
OPAL
You’re disgusting! He’s 74 years old.
MEREDITH
I’ve seen worse here.
OPAL
The Mark and Edith thing was all speculation. You didn’t see anything.
A nurse enters the lunch room with Penny following behind her. Penny is carrying a paper bag and is very cheery. Opal waves at the nurse.
OPAL (CONT’D)
I’m glad we could set up some new friends.
MEREDITH
Hey, um–excuse me, but where’s Albert?
“
Nurse
NURSE
Albert is being transferred to the hospital. We don’t know what happened, but we found him in the hall with a bloody face and bruises all over.
OPAL
Oh my goodness, that’s awful!
The nurse gives a sympathetic nod before leaving the scene.
OPAL (CONT’D)
Did you see anything Penny?
PENNY
Nope. Nothing. Didn’t see a thing.
Penny clenches her paper bag tightly in her hands.
MEREDITH
What’s with the bag?
PENNY
(suspiciously)
Leftovers! Some sweets from the other lunch room. Cookies.
OPAL
What did you guys get up to? Did you and Albert make friends with Giuseppe?
PENNY
Oh yes, we all hung out in his room. He is dashing! I left after the exchan- uh, before Albert did.
Penny fiddles with her bag again.
PENNY (CONT’D)
Any chance I could head to my room? Maybe with an empty cup for some water?
OPAL
Of course, Penny.
Opal leads Penny away and quickly returns.
MEREDITH
I have a theory about Albert.
OPAL
I agree. I think he fell.
MEREDITH
No. I think Giuseppe beat him up.
Opal laughs.
OPAL
Oh sure, I bet he did. C’mon, he’s the sweetest guy here.
MEREDITH
Not according to Hank. He was pretty flustered about his friends going to see Giuseppe. I mean, Giuseppe is already prone to violence.
OPAL
Oh c’mon, Mer. We both know Hank is a worry wart. He was probably worried about his friends replacing him.
MEREDITH
That’s what I thought too. Maybe I am being a bit nuts. It is an old age home, not a prison.
The two sit at the table that the seniors were sitting at before.
MEREDITH
(CONT’D)
Well block C is going to be annoying tomorrow. Everyone is going to be yapping about an “altercation”.
OPAL
Why didn’t the nurse just say “an injury”?
MEREDITH
I don’t know. Hopefully it isn’t too crazy tomorrow.
OPAL
I’ll just spend my day with Giuseppe. You can join me if you like.
MEREDITH
You know what? That doesn’t sound too bad. Maybe I’ll see what you see in him.
Opal looks up at the clock.
OPAL
Holy shit! Shift change already? Let’s get out of here.
MEREDITH
Jeez, this shift flew by. I’m going home and getting my *Grey’s Anatomy* on.
The two leave the scene with big smiles and a skip in their steps.
INT. OLD AGE HOME – LATE AFTERNOON.
Meredith and Opal are standing outside of a patient’s room. Meredith stares through the patient’s window.
MEREDITH
This guy is crazy! I’ve seen him change his shirt at least twenty times.
OPAL
Oh my god, show some compassion. He’s clearly developing some form of dementia. Imagine if that was you.
Meredith turns from the window to face Opal.
MEREDITH
Are you joking? He was fine two days ago.
OPAL
It can come out of nowhere. I’ve always had a soft spot for Giuseppe. He reminds me of my grandpa.
Giuseppe starts to have a fit as he struggles to put on his shirt. The two women notice and enter the room.
MEREDITH
Giuseppe, you doing alright in here?
GIUSEPPE
Screw off, nurse. Let me live my life.
Meredith looks over at Opal with a slight smirk. Opal shakes her head at Meredith.
OPAL
Hey Giuseppe, it’s Opal. Do you want a little bit of help?
Giuseppe drops his shirt on the floor and turns to Opal.
GIUSEPPE
Shut up, Sandra! I am antsy because this cruise ship was supposed to dock days ago.
Opal glares over at Meredith before turning back to Giuseppe.
OPAL
I’m sorry, Joe. The ship hasn’t docked yet. We had to take a detour to avoid a storm. How about we just give you some space?
The two women leave the room and Giuseppe goes back to folding his shirt.
OPAL (CONT’D)
You’re right—he’s much worse than he was a few days ago. We should get the doctors to examine him.
MEREDITH
His condition progressed fast. What if he’s just messing with us?
OPAL
You might be the worst care aide ever if you think a patient is pretending to lose his marbles. Why would he ever do that?
MEREDITH
Maybe he’s trying to escape. Or maybe he thinks he can score some drugs? Or maybe he likes fucking with you. I mean he called me “nurse”, but he called you “Sandra”.
Opal shakes her head in disgust and grabs Giuseppe’s charts from a folder by his door.
OPAL
Wanna give these to the doc anyway? At least then we can be sure. I’ll keep him company.
Meredith walks out of the scene with the chart. Opal enters Giuseppe’s room.
OPAL (CONT’D)
Hey Giuseppe! It’s me again, Opal.
GIUSEPPE
Ah, Opal, you’re back! Did you know you’re my favourite nurse?
Opal smiles.
OPAL
You remember me?
GIUSEPPE
Of course I do. I’d never forget you.
OPAL
Well, a couple of minutes ago you did. So, we are getting the doc to see you.
Giuseppe darts his eyes at the clock before looking back at Opal.
GIUSEPPE
What time would the doctor be coming?
OPAL
In about half an hour I would say.
GIUSEPPE
Any chance my favourite nurse could push that back an hour? To around seven o’clock?
Opal smiles again and nods in agreement.
GIUSEPPE (CONT’D)
I also have one more favour to ask.
OPAL
What’s that?
GIUSEPPE
Can the doc and I have our chat outside? I like the fresh air with bad news. Like you said, it looks like I am losing my mind.
OPAL
I think I can make that happen.
Opal gives Giuseppe one last smile before leaving the room. When leaving she bumps into Meredith.
“
Meredith
MEREDITH
Did you know Giuseppe’s last name is Grotto? As in the Grotto family? As in the mob?
Opal shakes her head in disgust again.
OPAL
You really are something, hey? He’s the sweetest man ever and all you can do is accuse him of crazy things.
MEREDITH
Well, did you know he was admitted here by his son? Who is also famously known for taking a stand against his own family and getting two of his cousins locked up.
Opal chuckles.
OPAL
I think you need to be admitted here. You really think sweet old Giuseppe could one, be part of the mob, and two, escape?
MEREDITH
Look, I’m just saying it’s weird how he had no clue what was going on at one moment but was fine minutes before. You never know.
OPAL
He’s too old to orchestrate anything like that anyway. I’m gonna run down to the doc’s office and let him know that they’ll be meeting outside.
Opal leaves the scene and Meredith enters Giuseppe’s room.
MEREDITH
Giuseppe? You in the bathroom?
Meredith scans the room but can’t seem to find Giuseppe. She enters the bathroom.
GIUSEPPE
Looking for me?
Giuseppe pops out from behind the door and points a pistol at Meredith.
GIUSEPPE (CONT’D)
Seems like you’re onto me. So unless you want to die in an old age home, I suggest you tie yourself up.
Meredith begins to cry.
MEREDITH
Giuseppe, don’t shoot!
GIUSEPPE
Tie yourself to my little shower chair!
Meredith ties herself to the chair with the shower curtain and Giuseppe shoves the bar of soap in her mouth.
GIUSEPPE (CONT’D)
No screaming.
Giuseppe wanders over to his bed and lies down. He pushes the red ‘help’ button and begins to cry. Opal rushes in.
OPAL
Are you alright, Giuseppe? What’s going on? Why are you crying?
GIUSEPPE
That wretched nurse came in here and accused me of being a mob boss!
OPAL
I can’t believe she did that. I am going to report her, then we can go.
GIUSEPPE
A walk is all I need. Can you take me around the property here? Just to calm down a bit.
OPAL
Of course, Giuseppe.
Giuseppe stares at the clock.
GIUSEPPE
Can you take me right now?
Opal nods in agreement and helps Giuseppe off of the bed. He rushes to the door and holds it open for her. She smiles and leads the way to the exit. Giuseppe walks behind her with his gun hidden behind his back.
TO BE CONTINUED.
about the author
Danny Schreurs
Danny Schreurs is a third-year Bachelor of Arts student majoring in English with a minor in Creative Writing. He plans to enroll in the Post Bachelor Education program in hopes of becoming an English teacher. While managing his five courses, Danny is also a Community Leader (CL) on the VIU Residences. He has played hockey for almost 15 years and received offers from teams in the VIJHL, PJHL, and BCHL in his final minor hockey season. Danny ultimately chose to pursue schooling, but he still remains active.