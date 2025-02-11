The Navigator
Seniors, Secrets, and Mob Ties

Two care aides argue over an old age home's newest resident and his alleged past (and perhaps present) ties to an Italian mob in this comedic script.
A stylized digital illustration of a noir-inspired elderly white Italian male mob boss wearing a black fedora and trench coat, holding a pistol pointed toward the viewer. The figure's face is mostly obscured by the hat, with only a stern, angular lower face visible. The artwork uses a bold, graphic style with sharp edges, geometric forms, and a limited color palette of red, black, white, and gray. The background is textured red with black splatter effects, enhancing the dramatic and gritty atmosphere.

Illustration by: Mackenzie Beck

Danny Schreurs | Contributor

03.17.25
| Vol. 56, No. 6 | Script

INT. OLD AGE HOME – 12:30 PM.

A group of seniors are seated at a table for lunch in an old folks home. Two nurses are supervising the lunch. The group leans in and starts whispering.

ALBERT

You guys hear about that Italian guy in block C?

PENNY

I heard he can get you anything you want from the outside, but in turn you owe him a favour of his choice.

HANK

Yeah? Well, I heard he’s not one to mess with. He smacked Hugo with his cane on his first day here!

Penny gasps, but Albert isn’t surprised.

ALBERT

He’s a Grotto. You know, like the Grotto family?

Hank gasps.

PENNY

Who cares what he is? You think he could get me some vodka? I want to get back into my old routine. Nothin’ like a vodka-cran in the morning.

HANK

What did I just say? We shouldn’t mess with this guy, Pen!

ALBERT

I’ll go with ya Penny. I want to be in his good books. I can’t afford another injury—I already got the mandatory walker. What’s next? One of those scooters?

HANK

Are you guys serious? He smacked my pal Hugo!

Hank stands up in frustration, forgetting to use his walker and falls back into his seat. This alerts the nurses OPAL and MEREDITH who make their way over.

OPAL

Everything alright over here Hank?

Opal pats Hank on the shoulder.

HANK

Yes, I’m fine.

MEREDITH

Gotta stick to your walker Hank, otherwise you’re going to get hurt.

Hank glares at Meredith.

ALBERT

Nurse, what do you know about the Italian in block C?

MEREDITH

He’s so r–

OPAL

He’s the sweetest—you guys would love him! Do you want me to take you guys over to the C block lunchroom?

ALBERT

Yes ma’am!

Penny nods in agreement. Albert and Penny make their way out of the scene with Opal leading the way.

HANK

Are you guys nuts? Stop being stupid! He hit Hu-

MEREDITH

Alright, Hank. Calm down. It’s just a visit—your friends aren’t leaving you forever.

Hank becomes visibly angry and clenches both of his fists.

HANK

I know that! I just don’t think they should visit that man—he’s Italian.

MEREDITH

I think your lunch is over. There is no room for racism here.

Meredith gets Hank up and ushers him to his room. She briefly leaves the scene before returning at the same time as Opal.

OPAL

Ah, I can’t wait for tomorrow when we are back working in C block. I love Giuseppe.

MEREDITH

Didn’t he hit Hugo with his cane?

OPAL

Yes, but it’s a tough adjustment for some moving here.

MEREDITH

Wasn’t he caught giving weed to Roger?

OPAL

It’s a really tough adjustment. He’s been good now.

MEREDITH

Seems like *someone* has a crush on Giuseppe.

OPAL

You’re disgusting! He’s 74 years old.

MEREDITH

I’ve seen worse here.

OPAL

The Mark and Edith thing was all speculation. You didn’t see anything.

A nurse enters the lunch room with Penny following behind her. Penny is carrying a paper bag and is very cheery. Opal waves at the nurse.

OPAL (CONT’D)

I’m glad we could set up some new friends.

MEREDITH

Hey, um–excuse me, but where’s Albert?

Albert is being transferred to the hospital. We don't know what happened, but we found him in the hall with a bloody face and bruises all over.

NURSE

NURSE

Albert is being transferred to the hospital. We don't know what happened, but we found him in the hall with a bloody face and bruises all over.

OPAL

Oh my goodness, that’s awful!

The nurse gives a sympathetic nod before leaving the scene.

OPAL (CONT’D)

Did you see anything Penny?

PENNY

Nope. Nothing. Didn’t see a thing.

Penny clenches her paper bag tightly in her hands.

MEREDITH

What’s with the bag?

PENNY

(suspiciously)

Leftovers! Some sweets from the other lunch room. Cookies.

OPAL

What did you guys get up to? Did you and Albert make friends with Giuseppe?

PENNY

Oh yes, we all hung out in his room. He is dashing! I left after the exchan- uh, before Albert did.

Penny fiddles with her bag again.

PENNY (CONT’D)

Any chance I could head to my room? Maybe with an empty cup for some water?

OPAL

Of course, Penny.

Opal leads Penny away and quickly returns.

MEREDITH

I have a theory about Albert.

OPAL

I agree. I think he fell.

MEREDITH

No. I think Giuseppe beat him up.

Opal laughs.

OPAL

Oh sure, I bet he did. C’mon, he’s the sweetest guy here.

MEREDITH

Not according to Hank. He was pretty flustered about his friends going to see Giuseppe. I mean, Giuseppe is already prone to violence.

OPAL

Oh c’mon, Mer. We both know Hank is a worry wart. He was probably worried about his friends replacing him.

MEREDITH

That’s what I thought too. Maybe I am being a bit nuts. It is an old age home, not a prison.

The two sit at the table that the seniors were sitting at before.

MEREDITH

(CONT’D)

Well block C is going to be annoying tomorrow. Everyone is going to be yapping about an “altercation”.

OPAL

Why didn’t the nurse just say “an injury”?

MEREDITH

I don’t know. Hopefully it isn’t too crazy tomorrow.

OPAL

I’ll just spend my day with Giuseppe. You can join me if you like.

MEREDITH

You know what? That doesn’t sound too bad. Maybe I’ll see what you see in him.

Opal looks up at the clock.

OPAL

Holy shit! Shift change already? Let’s get out of here.

MEREDITH

Jeez, this shift flew by. I’m going home and getting my *Grey’s Anatomy* on.

The two leave the scene with big smiles and a skip in their steps.

 

INT. OLD AGE HOME – LATE AFTERNOON.

Meredith and Opal are standing outside of a patient’s room. Meredith stares through the patient’s window.

MEREDITH

This guy is crazy! I’ve seen him change his shirt at least twenty times.

OPAL

Oh my god, show some compassion. He’s clearly developing some form of dementia. Imagine if that was you.

Meredith turns from the window to face Opal.

MEREDITH

Are you joking? He was fine two days ago.

OPAL

It can come out of nowhere. I’ve always had a soft spot for Giuseppe. He reminds me of my grandpa.

Giuseppe starts to have a fit as he struggles to put on his shirt. The two women notice and enter the room.

MEREDITH

Giuseppe, you doing alright in here?

GIUSEPPE

Screw off, nurse. Let me live my life.

Meredith looks over at Opal with a slight smirk. Opal shakes her head at Meredith.

OPAL

Hey Giuseppe, it’s Opal. Do you want a little bit of help?

Giuseppe drops his shirt on the floor and turns to Opal.

GIUSEPPE

Shut up, Sandra! I am antsy because this cruise ship was supposed to dock days ago.

Opal glares over at Meredith before turning back to Giuseppe.

OPAL

I’m sorry, Joe. The ship hasn’t docked yet. We had to take a detour to avoid a storm. How about we just give you some space?

The two women leave the room and Giuseppe goes back to folding his shirt.

OPAL (CONT’D)

You’re right—he’s much worse than he was a few days ago. We should get the doctors to examine him.

MEREDITH

His condition progressed fast. What if he’s just messing with us?

OPAL

You might be the worst care aide ever if you think a patient is pretending to lose his marbles. Why would he ever do that?

MEREDITH

Maybe he’s trying to escape. Or maybe he thinks he can score some drugs? Or maybe he likes fucking with you. I mean he called me “nurse”, but he called you “Sandra”.

Opal shakes her head in disgust and grabs Giuseppe’s charts from a folder by his door.

OPAL

Wanna give these to the doc anyway? At least then we can be sure. I’ll keep him company.

Meredith walks out of the scene with the chart. Opal enters Giuseppe’s room.

OPAL (CONT’D)

Hey Giuseppe! It’s me again, Opal.

GIUSEPPE

Ah, Opal, you’re back! Did you know you’re my favourite nurse?

Opal smiles.

OPAL

You remember me?

GIUSEPPE

Of course I do. I’d never forget you.

OPAL

Well, a couple of minutes ago you did. So, we are getting the doc to see you.

Giuseppe darts his eyes at the clock before looking back at Opal.

GIUSEPPE

What time would the doctor be coming?

OPAL

In about half an hour I would say.

GIUSEPPE

Any chance my favourite nurse could push that back an hour? To around seven o’clock?

Opal smiles again and nods in agreement.

GIUSEPPE (CONT’D)

I also have one more favour to ask.

OPAL

What’s that?

GIUSEPPE

Can the doc and I have our chat outside? I like the fresh air with bad news. Like you said, it looks like I am losing my mind.

OPAL

I think I can make that happen.

Opal gives Giuseppe one last smile before leaving the room. When leaving she bumps into Meredith.

MEREDITH

MEREDITH

Did you know Giuseppe's last name is Grotto? As in the Grotto family? As in the mob?

Opal shakes her head in disgust again.

OPAL

You really are something, hey? He’s the sweetest man ever and all you can do is accuse him of crazy things.

MEREDITH

Well, did you know he was admitted here by his son? Who is also famously known for taking a stand against his own family and getting two of his cousins locked up.

Opal chuckles.

OPAL

I think you need to be admitted here. You really think sweet old Giuseppe could one, be part of the mob, and two, escape?

MEREDITH

Look, I’m just saying it’s weird how he had no clue what was going on at one moment but was fine minutes before. You never know.

OPAL

He’s too old to orchestrate anything like that anyway. I’m gonna run down to the doc’s office and let him know that they’ll be meeting outside.

Opal leaves the scene and Meredith enters Giuseppe’s room.

MEREDITH

Giuseppe? You in the bathroom?

Meredith scans the room but can’t seem to find Giuseppe. She enters the bathroom.

GIUSEPPE

Looking for me?

Giuseppe pops out from behind the door and points a pistol at Meredith.

GIUSEPPE (CONT’D)

Seems like you’re onto me. So unless you want to die in an old age home, I suggest you tie yourself up.

Meredith begins to cry.

MEREDITH

Giuseppe, don’t shoot!

GIUSEPPE

Tie yourself to my little shower chair!

Meredith ties herself to the chair with the shower curtain and Giuseppe shoves the bar of soap in her mouth.

GIUSEPPE (CONT’D)

No screaming.

Giuseppe wanders over to his bed and lies down. He pushes the red ‘help’ button and begins to cry. Opal rushes in.

OPAL

Are you alright, Giuseppe? What’s going on? Why are you crying?

GIUSEPPE

That wretched nurse came in here and accused me of being a mob boss!

OPAL

I can’t believe she did that. I am going to report her, then we can go.

GIUSEPPE

A walk is all I need. Can you take me around the property here? Just to calm down a bit.

OPAL

Of course, Giuseppe.

Giuseppe stares at the clock.

GIUSEPPE

Can you take me right now?

Opal nods in agreement and helps Giuseppe off of the bed. He rushes to the door and holds it open for her. She smiles and leads the way to the exit. Giuseppe walks behind her with his gun hidden behind his back.

 

TO BE CONTINUED.

about the author

Danny Schreurs

Danny Schreurs is a third-year Bachelor of Arts student majoring in English with a minor in Creative Writing. He plans to enroll in the Post Bachelor Education program in hopes of becoming an English teacher. While managing his five courses, Danny is also a Community Leader (CL) on the VIU Residences. He has played hockey for almost 15 years and received offers from teams in the VIJHL, PJHL, and BCHL in his final minor hockey season. Danny ultimately chose to pursue schooling, but he still remains active.

