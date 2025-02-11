Seniors, Secrets, and Mob Ties

INT. OLD AGE HOME – 12:30 PM. A group of seniors are seated at a table for lunch in an old folks home. Two nurses are supervising the lunch. The group leans in and starts whispering. ALBERT You guys hear about that Italian guy in block C? PENNY I heard he can get you anything you want from the outside, but in turn you owe him a favour of his choice. HANK Yeah? Well, I heard he’s not one to mess with. He smacked Hugo with his cane on his first day here! Penny gasps, but Albert isn’t surprised. ALBERT He’s a Grotto. You know, like the Grotto family? Hank gasps. PENNY Who cares what he is? You think he could get me some vodka? I want to get back into my old routine. Nothin’ like a vodka-cran in the morning. HANK What did I just say? We shouldn’t mess with this guy, Pen! ALBERT I’ll go with ya Penny. I want to be in his good books. I can’t afford another injury—I already got the mandatory walker. What’s next? One of those scooters? HANK Are you guys serious? He smacked my pal Hugo! Hank stands up in frustration, forgetting to use his walker and falls back into his seat. This alerts the nurses OPAL and MEREDITH who make their way over. OPAL Everything alright over here Hank? Opal pats Hank on the shoulder. HANK Yes, I’m fine. MEREDITH Gotta stick to your walker Hank, otherwise you’re going to get hurt. Hank glares at Meredith. ALBERT Nurse, what do you know about the Italian in block C? MEREDITH He’s so r– OPAL He’s the sweetest—you guys would love him! Do you want me to take you guys over to the C block lunchroom? ALBERT Yes ma’am! Penny nods in agreement. Albert and Penny make their way out of the scene with Opal leading the way. HANK Are you guys nuts? Stop being stupid! He hit Hu- MEREDITH Alright, Hank. Calm down. It’s just a visit—your friends aren’t leaving you forever. Hank becomes visibly angry and clenches both of his fists. HANK I know that! I just don’t think they should visit that man—he’s Italian. MEREDITH I think your lunch is over. There is no room for racism here. Meredith gets Hank up and ushers him to his room. She briefly leaves the scene before returning at the same time as Opal. OPAL Ah, I can’t wait for tomorrow when we are back working in C block. I love Giuseppe. MEREDITH Didn’t he hit Hugo with his cane? OPAL Yes, but it’s a tough adjustment for some moving here. MEREDITH Wasn’t he caught giving weed to Roger? OPAL It’s a really tough adjustment. He’s been good now. MEREDITH Seems like *someone* has a crush on Giuseppe. OPAL You’re disgusting! He’s 74 years old. MEREDITH I’ve seen worse here. OPAL The Mark and Edith thing was all speculation. You didn’t see anything. A nurse enters the lunch room with Penny following behind her. Penny is carrying a paper bag and is very cheery. Opal waves at the nurse. OPAL (CONT’D) I’m glad we could set up some new friends. MEREDITH Hey, um–excuse me, but where’s Albert?