The Latest Catch

Nav alum Sam's poem ponders creatures caught by pastel boutiques and restaurants at Fisherman's Wharf.
An evening harbor scene with several docked fishing boats under a cloudy sky. The boat in the foreground, named "Falcon Rock," has a white hull with wooden trim and a tall mast with various antennas and flags. Other boats, some with red and blue accents, are moored along the docks in the background. The water is calm, reflecting the boats and the overcast sky. The setting appears to be a coastal marina with wooden pilings and a mix of fishing and recreational vessels.

Courtesy of: Rachel Agostini

Sam Bollinger | Contributor

03.07.25
| Vol. 56, No. 6 | Poetry

Fisherman’s Wharf in late summer
and they’re gutting them by the dozen
a few feet from the crowded patio
where diners shell out
half their paycheques for the latest catch,
take pictures of their meals
for Instagram likes
and isn’t it true that tourism
is all that’s keeping this place going,
as though home can be shed
for a weekend getaway, for pastel
boutiques and restaurants
that shut down during storm season,
for the pageantry of sea lions,
how you can buy a plate
of freezer-burnt herring for five bucks
and toss them in the harbour
slick with motor oil where maws snap
and seagulls compete for scraps,
where one wrong slip of an engine
sends propeller clean through dorsal—

The last time I saw a humpback
in these waters, I traded it like currency,
a scene so rare it’s still pulsing on the plate.

Black and white line-drawing illustration of a humpback whale tail making a splash.

Illustration by Tianna Vertigan

about the author

Sam Bollinger

Sam Bollinger is graduating from VIU with a major in Creative Writing and a minor in English. Her debut children’s chapter book is forthcoming from Orca Book Publishers, and her poetry and reviews have appeared or are forthcoming in Arc Poetry Magazine, The Malahat Review, Canthius, and Portal Magazine, where she received the 2025 Portent Prize for Poetry. She was the co-Managing Editor of Portal Magazine in 2024 and currently works as a children’s book editor on the traditional and unceded territory of the Snuneymuxw First Nation.

