Fisherman’s Wharf in late summerand they’re gutting them by the dozena few feet from the crowded patiowhere diners shell outhalf their paycheques for the latest catch,take pictures of their mealsfor Instagram likesand isn’t it true that tourismis all that’s keeping this place going,as though home can be shedfor a weekend getaway, for pastelboutiques and restaurantsthat shut down during storm season,for the pageantry of sea lions,how you can buy a plateof freezer-burnt herring for five bucksand toss them in the harbourslick with motor oil where maws snapand seagulls compete for scraps,where one wrong slip of an enginesends propeller clean through dorsal—

The last time I saw a humpback

in these waters, I traded it like currency,

a scene so rare it’s still pulsing on the plate.