Authenticity Through All the Yappage

Heard, not listened to. This is a fundamental distinction in the discussion of yappage and authenticity within poetry.

Say, for example, that the yappage at hand is a pile of dirty laundry. Now within this pile of dirty laundry is one clean shirt that just so happened to get tossed into the dirty pile. This clean shirt is your authenticity. This clean shirt is the one thing that will make or break that job interview you have later today, or that date you are anxious to go on. The only issue now is having to sort through the dirty clothes to find the clean shirt, but by the time you get to the clean shirt, it is almost indistinguishable from the others, having sat in their musk for god knows how long.

But as a poet, you must persist. This is where your greatest gift comes in: your ability to create something that will resonate with people on multiple levels.

Be daring. Take the risk and play with the language, syntax, and form to help portray the budding feeling within.