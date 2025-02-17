I’m newly 19—freshly minted as legal, armed with an ID, and ready to dip my toes into the glittering chaos of adulthood.

With this card, I have access to clubs, bars, and a world I’ve been eyeing for years, imagining freedom, excitement, and maybe a touch of rebellion.

Tonight I’m standing in line at the Old City Station Pub—my first club, though calling it that is generous. The bouncer takes my ID, scans it, and gives me the obligatory once-over. Then they squint at the card and ask, “Hannesson… any relation to Darren Hannesson?”

And just like that, my grand debut into adulthood is co-opted by my father’s shadow. I nod, because what else is there to do?

Inside, I try to embrace the moment, swaying to the bass-heavy rhythm on the dance floor. Two guys approach—standard fare; a little banter and flirting never hurt anyone. I give my Instagram but they pause at my last name. “Hannesson? Are you Darren Hannesson’s daughter? We had him for a class.”

And there it is again. I think these guys thought it was a flirt, but my newly 19 self was not having this.

I nod once more, this time with a wry smile, wondering how Darren Hannesson managed to hijack my first-ever club flirtation.

Darren: 2.

Ella: 0.

Here’s the thing. I have no ambition to be famous, no burning desire to have my name instantly recognized. But living in a city with limited entertainment options for university students means one inconvenient truth: everyone knows your dad better than they know you.