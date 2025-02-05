My counsellor at VIU recommended I register with Accessibility Services (AS). AS is a facility for disabled students to receive accommodations to make their university experience accessible for varying needs.

AS provided me with an accommodation letter that I shared with my professors. It allowed me extra time on exams and assignments, and no penalty for missed classes due to medical reasons.

This year, I’m still without answers from doctors as to why my vision is deteriorating. I developed an unexplained hole in my retina and have been recovering from recent laser repair eye surgery. I’m still waiting to see specialists and doing my best to take care of my eyes as much as I can.

I spoke with Accessibility Services access specialist Alea Mills, who holds a Master’s degree in inclusive education and has worked at VIU since 2018. We met in her office in building 255, where she was able to turn off the lights for me.

I asked Mills what services are provided for visually diverse students. Students can gain access to software that allows increases in text size, different contrast of text-based documents, as well as a text-to-speech screen reader called Kurzweil.

But understanding how to operate new tech can be difficult for those who already face visual barriers. I asked Mills if AS offers training for students.

“We have Access Technicians,” she said. “That’s someone who can support students with technology. In my office, I can support basic training, but students then can meet with our Access Technician to have a one-on-one training session.”

Mills highlighted that every student is different. “The very best way to provide accommodation is when it’s tailored to an individual student’s needs, versus a cut and paste solution,” she said. And accommodation plans are flexible. “Students can reach out to us at any point in their journey and have a follow-up meeting,” Mills assured.

Be sure to get into contact with AS as soon as possible for support. Be prepared for long wait times for appointments. It’s best to contact AS before the semester begins, but they are available all year round to support accessibility needs.

As Mills explained, there are a range of technical support options for visually diverse students. Attaining my accommodation letter has been crucial for my academic success and I am grateful for the support I’ve received.