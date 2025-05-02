This morning, I went for a cold dip at Westwood Lake. The fog had rolled in, and I reminisced in the memory of wading through what seemed like clouds last December. When I approached the shoreline, I realized the lake was completely frozen over.

Fog floated over the thin ice. It would have easily shattered, but I couldn’t bring myself to break it. I’d never seen a lake fully freeze over before. Instead of going in, I sat on a log with my thermos of tea and took in the stillness.

~

It’s been a year since my first cold water dip. A year and a week ago I would’ve called you crazy for telling me I’d be writing this piece now. After all, cold dipping is such a stupid activity (allegedly).

Frankly, not much has changed since I started dipping, but it has given me the power to do things that I used to find difficult. There is strength in being able to walk calmly into discomfort and to sit with it until it no longer affects you. Once you pass through the pins and needles, the shock, it all slips away and the world—for once—is still.

~

I have struggled with anxiety for much of my life. On the bad days, my thoughts spiral, endlessly dragging on uncomfortable moments and intrusive ideas. They press on the increasing weight of expectation until I reach my limit.

Those bad days are interspersed with alright days, good days, and days where I just can’t shake the feeling of dread in my stomach.

That was before my girlfriend and I broke up. It was amicable, yet messy and incredibly painful. January was supposed to be a month of new beginnings, but each day reminded me of how much I had lost.

My dear friend Lydia suggested cold water therapy as a way to practice washing off the stress and anxiety. I thought cold dipping was crazy, but I trusted her advice.

The first dip we did was at Maffeo Sutton Park at the end of January 2024. The sun had descended, the sky and ocean were grey, and the park was deserted.

I felt the cold once I stripped to my swimsuit.