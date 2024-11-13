Brandstaetter shares the frustration for the stigmatism surrounding women. “There’s a tone that undermines our perspectives or opinions as women in the industry and society alone,” she adds. We’re assumed to not know enough about the subject being discussed and are dismissed.

Fellow journalism student Noelle Suzuki shares some personal challenges she has faced as a woman who loves to write about feminine beauty.

“When I was younger, I [started] getting into magazines, whether it was Sparks or Highlights, and I loved Cosmopolitan,” Suzuki says. She enjoyed reading about women, fashion, and beauty products.

“I find that [when] trying to be a female journalist, it’s hard to talk about things that are feminine because people won’t take you seriously and [they think] women are only good for beauty and aesthetics,” she says.

Sports are considered to be a ‘masculine’ topic. However, when my fellow female journalists and I want to write about feminine topics, our work is categorized as ‘too girly’ or non-essential material.

It seems to me that we’re stuck in a penalty box and the referees can’t even decide what we’re “allowed” to write about.

“See how people react when a female journalist does a sports segment,” Suzuki says. “[They assume], ‘Oh, that’s not going to be very good,’ but why not? We are intelligent beings and able to write awesome things.”

A woman’s capability—and the underestimation of it—has been a topic of conversation for many years. We have only now seen the first female coach in history for an NHL hockey team. Seattle Kraken assistant coach Jessica Campbell has made waves in the hockey industry and has become my personal inspiration.