The Navigator
Elke’s On the Island, Ep. 5: I Tried Speed Dating

Elke Sorensen | Associate Media Editor
Associate Media Editor Elke Sorensen and Nav Reporter Nadia Fontaine travel to Vancouver for a night of in-person speed dating in an attempt to try something new for February. Sorensen and Fontaine sit down to chat about their experiences with apps such as Tinder, and discuss the pros and cons of online dating. The pair contrast their participation online to their participation at the speed dating event, which turns out to exceed their expectations in ways they could never have imagined.

02.10.26
| Vol 57, no. 5 | Audio

Elke's on the Island

Elke, a person with fair skin and grayish-blue eyes gives a faint smile while standing before green foliage. Their light brown hair has blond highlights and is styled in two long front braids with shorter layers framing the face. They wear a gray crewneck sweatshirt and have a silver septum ring, nostril stud, and silver earrings.

Elke Sorensen

Elke is in her final year of the Bachelor of Arts program at VIU with a major in Creative Writing and a minor in Media Studies. She’s been a volunteer at CHLY 101.7FM for three years as a host for the VIU Meter as well as her very own literary show, Writer’s Block. Elke has also spent the last two summers in the city of Yellowknife, NWT, working as a broadcast intern for Cabin Radio and hosting Evenings with Elke, a show that featured Canadian authors and musicians. Although she previously worked as a staff writer for The Navigator, she has settled into a role as Associate Media Editor and podcaster. Her podcast, Elke’s on the Island, is available to stream on Spotify. After graduation, Elke will continue to work on her canine-themed weird horror short story collection while living in and exploring the spectacular NWT as a broadcast journalist.

