Finding Community Through Play: Nanaimo Sports + Social Club
Liam Prendergast | Sports Videographer
02.10.26| Sports | Vol 57, no. 5 | Video
In his fifth feature as Sports Videographer, Liam Prendergast steps away from the VIU campus to join the Nanaimo Sports + Social Club (NSSC) for some adult recreational league action! Prendergast speaks with the club’s founders and owners Chuck Hocker and Jamie Kuhn, about the club’s social impact and the variety of activities it offers. He also chats with club member Laura Hayne, who shares her perspective on joining the club on her own and the strong community connections she has built since becoming a member. To register or learn more about the Nanaimo Sports + Social Club, visit www.nanaimossc.com.
Liam Prendergast
Liam is a fourth-year Digital Media Studies student born and raised in Winnipeg. He has played everything from football and basketball to rugby and handball, earning a spot on Manitoba’s provincial football team before retiring his cleats to pursue university, trading prairie winters for island rain in 2019. He’s produced numerous projects through the Digital Media Studies program and has worked closely with the VIU Dance Team for the past three years, filming their showcases, cabarets, and team portraits. When he’s not behind a camera, Liam can usually be found watching just about any sport, exploring the island with his fiancée Katelyn and their dog Koda, or watching a film at the movie theatre.
Next Up…
Jan 04 2026
Jan 04 2026
Oct 28 2025
Oct 25 2025
Sep 25 2025