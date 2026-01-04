Finding Community Through Play: Nanaimo Sports + Social Club

Liam is a fourth-year Digital Media Studies student born and raised in Winnipeg. He has played everything from football and basketball to rugby and handball, earning a spot on Manitoba’s provincial football team before retiring his cleats to pursue university, trading prairie winters for island rain in 2019. He’s produced numerous projects through the Digital Media Studies program and has worked closely with the VIU Dance Team for the past three years, filming their showcases, cabarets, and team portraits. When he’s not behind a camera, Liam can usually be found watching just about any sport, exploring the island with his fiancée Katelyn and their dog Koda, or watching a film at the movie theatre.