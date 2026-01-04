The Navigator
Finding Community Through Play: Nanaimo Sports + Social Club

Liam Prendergast | Sports Videographer
Photo of the score between the raiders and the rebels game

02.10.26
| Sports | Vol 57, no. 5 | Video

In his fifth feature as Sports Videographer, Liam Prendergast steps away from the VIU campus to join the Nanaimo Sports + Social Club (NSSC) for some adult recreational league action! Prendergast speaks with the club’s founders and owners Chuck Hocker and Jamie Kuhn, about the club’s social impact and the variety of activities it offers. He also chats with club member Laura Hayne, who shares her perspective on joining the club on her own and the strong community connections she has built since becoming a member. To register or learn more about the Nanaimo Sports + Social Club, visit www.nanaimossc.com.
Liam, a man with light skin and brown eyes stands in front of lush green foliage, smiling slightly. He has short dark brown hair styled with a middle part and a trimmed mustache and beard. He wears a short-sleeve dark green corduroy polo shirt with a navy collar and no visible accessories.

Liam Prendergast

Liam is a fourth-year Digital Media Studies student born and raised in Winnipeg. He has played everything from football and basketball to rugby and handball, earning a spot on Manitoba’s provincial football team before retiring his cleats to pursue university, trading prairie winters for island rain in 2019. He’s produced numerous projects through the Digital Media Studies program and has worked closely with the VIU Dance Team for the past three years, filming their showcases, cabarets, and team portraits. When he’s not behind a camera, Liam can usually be found watching just about any sport, exploring the island with his fiancée Katelyn and their dog Koda, or watching a film at the movie theatre.

