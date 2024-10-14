A Summer to Remember

On the flip side though, there was a lot of danger involved with painting and my boss was not very enthusiastic about safety. I was only harnessed maybe five times, most of which I asked for the harness to be provided.

If the roof felt unsafe to me and I asked for the harness, but my boss deemed it safe to work on anyways, we used a ‘specialty grip mat’ that had the same flimsy look and feel as the grip liners placed under carpets. On the steeper, slicker roofs, the mat would slide under our feet and we had to just deal with it.

If a roof had only a little incline and was deemed ‘safe’, we were just told not to fall off. At the time, I liked the freedom and responsibility and didn’t want to cause trouble, but looking back I sure wished I had the harness.

My favourite project was a house that the clients wanted painted almost entirely green. We were skeptical, but they chose the most beautiful dark green and we quickly saw the vision.

Cassy, Eamon and I were on the job for four days before our boss showed up. I was well into the middle of the siding and had perfected my method of painting a bunch of boards in five foot chunks before needing to move the ladder.

My boss, however, insisted I was doing it wrong and decided to show me how to do siding ‘properly’. He took my paint brush and cut can and climbed my ladder. He went quickly and slopped paint across one board. It dripped heavily down the boards below it. He only painted three feet before needing to move the ladder.

When he had finished the demonstration, he’d used up 45 minutes, painted a quarter of what I could do in the same amount of time, and had left so many drips that it took me a half hour to fix his mess. He also left Cassy and Eamon in similar positions.

But, by the end of the project, we’d cleaned up his mess and left the house in a much better state than we found it.

The clients make or break a job. Shaye had a lot of positive experiences and the clients were a highlight for her. “I love the clients. We painted so many amazing people’s houses who [are] just so appreciative and so kind to you. You meet so many interesting people.”

Most of my experiences and interactions with clients were lovely. One lady brought out juice and snacks when she thought we’d been working too long in the sun and encouraged us to sit in her shaded patio.

Not all clients were nice, however, and my crew’s first interior job was no exception. The clients were an older couple who kept all the windows and doors shut and the heat at a healthy 25 degrees. To top it off, the man would micromanage every single thing we painted.

We not so affectionately named that project ‘The Hell Hole’. Everything seemed to go wrong. We were a month and a half into the summer, only having done exterior jobs, and we were unknowingly painting with the wrong techniques until our boss showed up on the fourth day. Initially, he was understanding and helped us, but as the project continued and the issues became more layered, things changed. He moved everyone off the job except for me, and he and I spent several days sanding down and repainting one hallway three times. With each mistake we corrected, he shit-talked my crew. It was incredibly uncomfortable.

There were several mix ups with the paint: the client told my boss the wrong paint colour and then got mad when we used what was ordered. Then the paint company also messed up the order and gave us the wrong shade—an issue we didn’t catch until it was already on one wall and didn’t match the other walls.

When we finally ended up with the right colour, the paint was a particular kind that required keen skill and speed or else it would flash and leave marks along the walls. Skills us newbies did not have. The Hell Hole project was supposed to take five days to complete and ended up taking two weeks. Cassy and I shed many tears over that project.