Navigating Thanksgiving

Auntie Stella Johnson was born in McLennan, Alberta. She was raised by her grandmother from the age of five and was taught the Cree language. She’s been an Elder at VIU since 2012.

I met with Auntie Stella one afternoon in September. Before we began our interview, she offered me some fruit. I made the classic joke that, as a student, I shouldn’t turn down free food. We laughed. Lyn brought us each a cup of tea.

Auntie Stella told me she has fond memories of Thanksgiving and continues to celebrate it to this day.

Food is an important part of Auntie Stella’s Thanksgiving celebration. “Of course, turkey is involved,” she said. “We didn’t have turkey when my grandmother raised me most of the time, but it was the odd time. But I think she would cook a goose and stuff it, or ducks, but she’d still make a stuffing for them.”

Auntie Stella described a meal consisting of turnips, carrots, parsnips, and potatoes. She also noted a blending of cultures. “For my family, my kids, their father was Ukrainian and Czechoslovakian … We had a big spread. There was turkey, ham, pierogies, cabbage rolls….”

“Oh yeah,” I said. “I’m Ukrainian. I know about it.” We both laughed.

“Sometimes we’d have borscht soup before the meal,” Auntie Stella added.

“My mouth is watering now!” I said.

“Making you hungry,” she said and smiled.

Auntie Stella reflected on Thanksgiving celebrations of her past. “It was a good day. It was a happy day. You’re thankful,” she said. “Nothing about the sadness experience. It was just fun. Just laughing, joking, teasing each other, which Métis people like to do.”

But Auntie Stella acknowledged that while some people don’t have good experiences, she feels lucky to have had all the good things and credits her Cree grandmother. “She did all those white man traditions, [whatever] you want to call them, I don’t know. But they were all good, good things.”

Auntie Stella explained that sharing with others is how she practises gratitude. If she knows students need food, she’ll give them some (It’s true! Fresh fruit!). She also described giving chocolate bars, oranges, or water to people in need.

“I’m always doing something. I’m not trying to brag or anything, but that’s my way of appreciating what I have, that I’m very blessed to have this job at my age and be able to go do what I want to do, right?” Auntie Stella said. “So I’m very, very thankful that I can do that.”

Family is an important part of Auntie Stella’s Thanksgiving. “It’s just a gathering—thankful for your family and the food that has been provided, you know, and respected. That’s a big word, respect. It’s the most powerful word, I think.”

Auntie Stella then taught me the Cree word for relatives: wahkomâkan. She told me that the hat on the ‘a’ is called a macron—not an accent, like it’s called in French. She showed me the word on the Cree Dictionary app on her phone.

Auntie Stella closed with some words of encouragement. “Thanksgiving is to be thankful for your life, for your health, your family. There’s so much sadness out there. I think people need to start doing these old traditions nowadays,” she said. “And if you have an opportunity to go home for Thanksgiving, that’d be great. Bring cabbage rolls or something.”

“Borscht!” I said.

“Borscht,” Auntie Stella replied.