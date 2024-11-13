It will naturally turn into the next layer of soil in the spring and doesn’t require any tilling.

Linda Gilkenson, author and seasoned gardener based out of Salt Spring, advises to always mulch. In last year’s November issue of her gardening newsletter, Gilkenson writes that autumn leaves “are ideal for protecting roots of plants in the garden from cold injury. Since we want an insulating effect, the fluffier the mulch, the better, so don’t shred the leaves: even really big maple leaves can be used whole.”

She goes on to recommend that if the mulch might blow away, secure it down with chicken wire until it has compacted after a few weeks.

Leaf mulch is also an essential part in composting. The very basic version of this science is that leaf mulch is a balance of nitrogen (green matter) and carbon (brown matter). Leaves are one of the best ways to add brown matter to a compost pile. But if you don’t have a compost, hold onto those piles you raked up because they can be used on the bed in summer when those leaves are hard to come by.

“Winter leaf mulches break down pretty quickly in the spring once earthworms, insects, and the myriad of soil microorganisms have re-awakened from their winter dormancy,” Gilkenson writes. “By summer, there is very little leaf material left to cool the soil and conserve soil moisture.”

She describes practical steps for storing leaves so they won’t break down before you need them. Because let’s be honest, nobody likes a rotten bag of leaves.

“The drier the leaves are, the better they will keep without decomposing … store them where they will be protected from rain, such as in a wire bin covered with a tarp or in closed leaf bags.”

Mixing compost into the soil is best saved for spring since it will leach out with the winter rains, but there are some exceptions. “If you’re growing perennials, then compost is lovely to put around the roots and the remaining stubbles … that you’ve cut back,” Kieser says. “It gives them a winter blanket and feeds the roots during the winter months.”

Manure is also better to use in the spring. It gives the soil a boost right before the plants go in and balances out anything lost over the winter. If soil quality is still poor in the spring, or it’s something you’re working on, manure is a great option to consider.

The final step before the cold snap stays with us is the last bit of late winter planting. Garlic is best planted in October; planting may be as late as November, but no later than that. Sowing for early spring crops of spinach or similar plants can happen now.

“Sowing hardy varieties of lettuce, spinach, and other leafy greens so late in the fall that they don’t germinate until early spring has been working well for me for the last few years,” Gilkenson writes.

Kieser is also looking forward to the spring harvest and the fresh abundance of leafy greens: