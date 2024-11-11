Tipping culture is on the rise, and it's not just in restaurants anymore. From coffee shops to self-checkout kiosks, more service businesses are nudging us for a little extra.

On top of this, if it feels like the expected tip percentage is creeping up, you’re not imagining things—welcome to the new normal of tipping everywhere.

I had a hard time believing that a clinic would ask me for a tip, but here we are, dearest reader and fellow tipper. It finally happened to me.

Let’s set the scene and say, hypothetically, you’re me. You’ve been battling cystic acne issues for most of your life, and during a recent phone call with your family doctor, they advise you to visit their skin clinic for treatment.

Great, you tell yourself, I can finally say goodbye to this cyst that’s been living rent free on my face!

But after the swift injection and a hopeful glance in the mirror, the payment machine slides your way and… there it is, the dreaded question: leave a tip?

There I was, a poor, broke student, faced with my medical doctor asking me to tip them 20 percent.

I mean, how do you even tip for a medical procedure? Should I have thrown in a little extra for ‘sterile instruments’ and ‘not making me cry’? Is tipping culture so out of control that even my cyst removal is suddenly part of the service economy?

Walking out of the appointment, I had to wonder: is this the beginning of a tip-ocalypse? What stage of capitalism is it when doctors start asking for tips?

Extreme (but all too real) anecdotes aside, it is no secret that economic times are changing.

It’s easy to roll your eyes when the cashier flips the screen for a tip and you think, okay, this is getting ridiculous. But the truth is, it’s not just a sudden outbreak of greed.