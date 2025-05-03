Fortescue Film Review

Further into the film, it is revealed that Holly Banks, artistic director of Stratford Festival, lives on Lake Fortescue. Lea hopes Holly will attend the play, but when Holly tells Lea she can’t make it on the day it was planned, Lea pushes the play ahead. That evening, Lea is shown taking the last pill from her prescription bottle.

The following day Lea frantically prepares for the show. She’s sweeping the same spot of concrete and murmuring to herself in a way that could be initially written off as excitement. That evening, the group plus visiting friend Noah gathers for evening drinks. In this scene, Noah prompts Lea to talk about her college days and sexual history. She’s slept with men before Kevin.

Kevin is visibly upset and pokes at Lea to share, but Lea is clearly unwell. She’s drunk and having trouble keeping her eyes open. Once again, she mumbles frantically:

“It was a wild time,” Lea says of her college days.

“Why’d you leave?” Kevin asks.

“You got sick,” Noah inputs.

“I don’t want to talk about this,” Lea says. “I’m a little embarrassed.”

“There is nothing embarrassing about manic depression,” Noah says.

“Manic depression,” Kevin says. “Are you bi–”

“Bipolar?” Lea says, and laughs. “Yep!”

She’s reluctant to divulge more. “We’ll talk about it tomorrow,” Lea says.

After Kevin brings her to the couch to lie down, Lea murmurs that she ran out of her medication. The warning falls on deaf ears.

To the untrained eye, this scene might depict the messy drunk girl trope. However, given the context of Lea missing her dose, it works to mark the beginning of Lea’s decline into psychosis.

The next day is show time. Tensions are high as Lea’s mental health worsens. There’s conflict between Gabby and Lea in terms of art and privilege, Gabby and Kevin in terms of taking care of Lea, and Kevin and Lea because Kevin just can’t reconcile with the fact that Lea was “easy.”

But the show must go on.

A rendition of Rapunzel, Lea’s play within the film features Gabby as the titular character and Kevin as a doctor named Ezra. Rapunzel is ill and locked in her tower due to a deadly plague, which Love confirmed during the Q&A was inspired by COVID-19. Dr. Ezra comes and visits Rapunzel to share a bouquet of daisies and a poem by his late father.